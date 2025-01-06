Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
58.36
74.1
2.09
-5.34
Depreciation
-10.56
-11.52
-11.23
-12.17
Tax paid
-43.2
-4.99
36.95
-30.79
Working capital
-82.85
131.56
336.4
-37.49
Other operating items
Operating
-78.26
189.14
364.2
-85.8
Capital expenditure
-14.61
12.28
2.56
14.84
Free cash flow
-92.87
201.42
366.76
-70.96
Equity raised
2,573.11
2,377.26
2,276.46
2,255.35
Investing
-156.16
-148.38
-534.62
261.29
Financing
44.8
48.58
-185.31
203.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.42
Net in cash
2,368.88
2,478.89
1,923.3
2,650.91
