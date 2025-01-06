iifl-logo-icon 1
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Cash Flow Statement

630
(-2.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd

Riddhi Siddhi Gl FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

58.36

74.1

2.09

-5.34

Depreciation

-10.56

-11.52

-11.23

-12.17

Tax paid

-43.2

-4.99

36.95

-30.79

Working capital

-82.85

131.56

336.4

-37.49

Other operating items

Operating

-78.26

189.14

364.2

-85.8

Capital expenditure

-14.61

12.28

2.56

14.84

Free cash flow

-92.87

201.42

366.76

-70.96

Equity raised

2,573.11

2,377.26

2,276.46

2,255.35

Investing

-156.16

-148.38

-534.62

261.29

Financing

44.8

48.58

-185.31

203.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.42

Net in cash

2,368.88

2,478.89

1,923.3

2,650.91

