Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Board Meeting

586.6
(0.53%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Riddhi Siddhi Gl CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
RIDDHI SIDDHI GLUCO BIOLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), please find attached outcome of board meeting of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
RIDDHI SIDDHI GLUCO BIOLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Please find attached outcome of Board meeting held on Wednesday 14th August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202413 May 2024
RIDDHI SIDDHI GLUCO BIOLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2024. With reference to above subject and in compliance with Regulation 30 & 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), we hereby submit outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, 20th May, 2024. Kindly update the same on your records (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202418 May 2024
Appointment Mr. Pratik Shah (DIN: 01738382) as an Additional Non - Executive Director of the Company.
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
RIDDHI SIDDHI GLUCO BIOLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of unaudited standalone and consolidated finacial results fot the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), we hereby submit outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of Company held on Saturday, 10th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)

