Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

RIDDHI SIDDHI GLUCO BIOLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), please find attached outcome of board meeting of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

RIDDHI SIDDHI GLUCO BIOLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Please find attached outcome of Board meeting held on Wednesday 14th August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 13 May 2024

RIDDHI SIDDHI GLUCO BIOLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2024. With reference to above subject and in compliance with Regulation 30 & 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), we hereby submit outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, 20th May, 2024. Kindly update the same on your records (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 18 May 2024

Appointment Mr. Pratik Shah (DIN: 01738382) as an Additional Non - Executive Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024