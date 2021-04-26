S Kumars Online Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
28.63
28.63
28.63
28.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-39.81
-39.47
-38.97
-38.75
Net Worth
-11.18
-10.84
-10.34
-10.12
Minority Interest
Debt
11.37
11.25
11.05
11.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
0.18
0.41
0.72
1.17
Fixed Assets
0.34
0.45
0.56
0.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.03
0.03
Networking Capital
-0.2
-0.16
0.02
-0.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0.01
Inventory Days
0
0
7.15
Sundry Debtors
0.09
0.1
0.15
0.1
Debtor Days
0
107.35
71.56
Other Current Assets
0.61
0.6
0.7
0.53
Sundry Creditors
-0.4
-0.36
-0.31
-0.28
Creditor Days
0
221.86
200.39
Other Current Liabilities
-0.5
-0.5
-0.51
-0.41
Cash
0.04
0.09
0.09
0.48
Total Assets
0.19
0.4
0.73
1.15
