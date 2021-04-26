iifl-logo-icon 1
S Kumars Online Ltd Balance Sheet

0.9
(0.00%)
Apr 26, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

28.63

28.63

28.63

28.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-39.81

-39.47

-38.97

-38.75

Net Worth

-11.18

-10.84

-10.34

-10.12

Minority Interest

Debt

11.37

11.25

11.05

11.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

0.18

0.41

0.72

1.17

Fixed Assets

0.34

0.45

0.56

0.67

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.03

0.03

Networking Capital

-0.2

-0.16

0.02

-0.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0.01

Inventory Days

0

0

7.15

Sundry Debtors

0.09

0.1

0.15

0.1

Debtor Days

0

107.35

71.56

Other Current Assets

0.61

0.6

0.7

0.53

Sundry Creditors

-0.4

-0.36

-0.31

-0.28

Creditor Days

0

221.86

200.39

Other Current Liabilities

-0.5

-0.5

-0.51

-0.41

Cash

0.04

0.09

0.09

0.48

Total Assets

0.19

0.4

0.73

1.15

