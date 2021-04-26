iifl-logo-icon 1
S Kumars Online Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.9
(0.00%)
Apr 26, 2021|11:32:04 AM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0.51

0.51

0.48

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

4.34

220.07

Raw materials

0

-0.01

0

-0.11

As % of sales

0

2.34

0.26

24.51

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.41

-0.43

-0.41

As % of sales

0

81.13

85.97

85.29

Other costs

-0.13

-0.22

-0.21

-0.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

44.01

41.3

54.02

Operating profit

-0.22

-0.14

-0.14

-0.31

OPM

0

-27.49

-27.53

-63.83

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

-0.11

-0.12

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.02

0.03

0.08

Profit before tax

-0.33

-0.22

-0.22

-0.35

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

-0.87

-0.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.33

-0.22

-0.22

-0.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.33

-0.22

-0.22

-0.35

yoy growth (%)

48.97

1.2

-36.45

-38.37

NPM

0

-44.34

-43.81

-71.95

