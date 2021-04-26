iifl-logo-icon 1
S Kumars Online Ltd Key Ratios

0.9
(0.00%)
Apr 26, 2021|11:31:04 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR S Kumars Online Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

4.34

220.07

Op profit growth

53.87

-0.48

-54.52

-43.31

EBIT growth

43.65

0.1

-36.01

-38.86

Net profit growth

43.65

0.97

-36.1

-38.61

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

-27.8

-27.93

-64.11

EBIT margin

0

-44.65

-44.61

-72.75

Net profit margin

0

-44.65

-44.22

-72.22

RoCE

-75.21

-24.62

-17.36

-26.93

RoNW

0.75

0.55

0.56

0.9

RoA

-18.8

-6.25

-4.35

-6.71

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.15

-0.11

-0.11

-0.16

Book value per share

-3.9

-3.61

-3.53

-3.45

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-5.95

-14.3

-12.89

P/B

-0.23

-0.48

-0.62

EV/EBIDTA

-64.16

-141.38

-73.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-0.86

-0.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

89.46

89.46

56.01

Inventory days

0

3.57

7.15

52.27

Creditor days

-593.81

-165.19

-151.03

-118.31

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

1,012.5

Net debt / equity

-1.01

-1.05

-1.06

-1.08

Net debt / op. profit

-51.83

-77.21

-75.72

-34.24

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-2.34

-0.26

-24.51

Employee costs

0

-81.13

-85.97

-85.29

Other costs

0

-44.32

-41.7

-54.29

