|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
4.34
220.07
Op profit growth
53.87
-0.48
-54.52
-43.31
EBIT growth
43.65
0.1
-36.01
-38.86
Net profit growth
43.65
0.97
-36.1
-38.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
-27.8
-27.93
-64.11
EBIT margin
0
-44.65
-44.61
-72.75
Net profit margin
0
-44.65
-44.22
-72.22
RoCE
-75.21
-24.62
-17.36
-26.93
RoNW
0.75
0.55
0.56
0.9
RoA
-18.8
-6.25
-4.35
-6.71
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.15
-0.11
-0.11
-0.16
Book value per share
-3.9
-3.61
-3.53
-3.45
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-5.95
-14.3
-12.89
P/B
-0.23
-0.48
-0.62
EV/EBIDTA
-64.16
-141.38
-73.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-0.86
-0.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
89.46
89.46
56.01
Inventory days
0
3.57
7.15
52.27
Creditor days
-593.81
-165.19
-151.03
-118.31
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
1,012.5
Net debt / equity
-1.01
-1.05
-1.06
-1.08
Net debt / op. profit
-51.83
-77.21
-75.72
-34.24
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-2.34
-0.26
-24.51
Employee costs
0
-81.13
-85.97
-85.29
Other costs
0
-44.32
-41.7
-54.29
