S Kumars Online Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
3.37
3.1
0.98
0.41
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.37
3.1
0.98
0.41
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0.02
Total Income
3.37
3.1
0.99
0.41
0.02
Total Expenditure
3.81
3.18
1.1
0.44
0.03
PBIDT
-0.44
-0.08
-0.11
-0.03
-0.01
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.44
-0.08
-0.11
-0.03
-0.01
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.05
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.46
-0.11
-0.16
-0.07
-0.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.46
-0.11
-0.16
-0.07
-0.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.46
-0.11
-0.16
-0.07
-0.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.04
0
-0.02
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
28.63
28.63
28.63
28.63
28.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-13.05
-2.58
-11.22
-7.31
0
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-13.64
-3.54
-16.32
-17.07
0
