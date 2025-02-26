iifl-logo-icon 1
S Kumars Online Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.9
(0.00%)
Apr 26, 2021|11:31:04 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

3.37

3.1

0.98

0.41

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.37

3.1

0.98

0.41

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0.02

Total Income

3.37

3.1

0.99

0.41

0.02

Total Expenditure

3.81

3.18

1.1

0.44

0.03

PBIDT

-0.44

-0.08

-0.11

-0.03

-0.01

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.44

-0.08

-0.11

-0.03

-0.01

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.05

0.05

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.46

-0.11

-0.16

-0.07

-0.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.46

-0.11

-0.16

-0.07

-0.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.46

-0.11

-0.16

-0.07

-0.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.04

0

-0.02

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

28.63

28.63

28.63

28.63

28.63

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-13.05

-2.58

-11.22

-7.31

0

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-13.64

-3.54

-16.32

-17.07

0

