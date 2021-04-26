iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S Kumars Online Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.9
(0.00%)
Apr 26, 2021|11:31:04 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S Kumars Online Ltd

S Kumars Online FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.33

-0.22

-0.22

-0.35

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

-0.11

-0.12

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.2

-0.51

-0.3

0.38

Other operating items

Operating

-0.64

-0.84

-0.64

-0.09

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.64

-0.84

-0.64

-0.09

Equity raised

-78.44

-77.49

-77.04

-76.33

Investing

-0.01

0

0

0

Financing

22.42

22.33

22.67

22.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-56.68

-56.01

-55.01

-54.3

S Kumars Online : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR S Kumars Online Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.