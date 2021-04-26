S Kumars Online Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.33
-0.22
-0.22
-0.35
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.11
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.2
-0.51
-0.3
0.38
Other operating items
Operating
-0.64
-0.84
-0.64
-0.09
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.64
-0.84
-0.64
-0.09
Equity raised
-78.44
-77.49
-77.04
-76.33
Investing
-0.01
0
0
0
Financing
22.42
22.33
22.67
22.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-56.68
-56.01
-55.01
-54.3
