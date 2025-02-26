SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.9
Prev. Close₹0.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.9
Day's Low₹0.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-4.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
28.63
28.63
28.63
28.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-39.81
-39.47
-38.97
-38.75
Net Worth
-11.18
-10.84
-10.34
-10.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0.51
0.51
0.48
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
4.34
220.07
Raw materials
0
-0.01
0
-0.11
As % of sales
0
2.34
0.26
24.51
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.41
-0.43
-0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.33
-0.22
-0.22
-0.35
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.11
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.2
-0.51
-0.3
0.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
4.34
220.07
Op profit growth
62.57
-0.14
-54.99
-43.43
EBIT growth
48.97
0.31
-36.36
-38.97
Net profit growth
48.97
1.2
-36.45
-38.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6.47
1.39
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.47
1.39
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.02
0.02
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,631.1
|27.18
|13,13,763.76
|11,832
|2.01
|53,883
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,768.2
|26.78
|7,34,286.39
|6,358
|2.6
|34,915
|194.06
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,636.8
|37.07
|4,44,172.7
|3,526
|3.18
|13,274
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
291.3
|29.48
|3,05,035.25
|2,812.1
|0.17
|16,803
|60.32
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,594.65
|47.43
|1,56,090.02
|858.3
|2.5
|11,176.2
|227.44
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ramesh Gangwal
Independent Director
R N Jha
Whole-time Director
O P Pacheria
Director
Sadhana Sachin Deshmukha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by S Kumars Online Ltd
Summary
S Kumars Online Ltd., formerly known as S. Kumars.Com Ltd (SKC) was incorporated in May 1999 as a private limited company named S. Kumar.Com Pvt. Ltd. and consequently converted into a public limited company in Aug.99. SKC is the infotech thrust of the S. Kumars Group. The primary mission of this venture is to take technology to the common man. It will do so by setting up a nationwide network to facilitate e-commerce.SKC now invites the trading community to participate in the e-defining of business that this network will offer. This project will create new opportunities for the business and trading community and will also prove beneficial to all concerned - the consumer, the trader, the producer, and the shareholders of this company. The company aims to carry on the business of Information Technology, telecommunications, communication systems, satellites, computer hardware, networking, e-commerce and generally all business related to computers, computing and information technology both in India and overseas including manufacturing, trading, exporting, importing, designing, research & development, patenting, experimenting, etc.In order to set up this network, SKC plans to use VSATs that will eventually enable the remotest and smallest of villages in India to have access to urban centres and the world. The project thus overcomes the constraints of inadequate cable infrastructure, shortage of personal computers and validation of transactions which are critical for e-commerce to
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.