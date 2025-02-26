iifl-logo-icon 1
S Kumars Online Ltd Share Price

0.9
(0.00%)
Apr 26, 2021|11:31:04 AM

S Kumars Online Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.9

Prev. Close

0.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.9

Day's Low

0.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-4.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

S Kumars Online Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

S Kumars Online Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

S Kumars Online Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

27 Feb, 2025|03:06 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.57%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

S Kumars Online Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

28.63

28.63

28.63

28.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-39.81

-39.47

-38.97

-38.75

Net Worth

-11.18

-10.84

-10.34

-10.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0.51

0.51

0.48

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

4.34

220.07

Raw materials

0

-0.01

0

-0.11

As % of sales

0

2.34

0.26

24.51

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.41

-0.43

-0.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.33

-0.22

-0.22

-0.35

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

-0.11

-0.12

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.2

-0.51

-0.3

0.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

4.34

220.07

Op profit growth

62.57

-0.14

-54.99

-43.43

EBIT growth

48.97

0.31

-36.36

-38.97

Net profit growth

48.97

1.2

-36.45

-38.37

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6.47

1.39

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.47

1.39

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.02

0.02

0

S Kumars Online Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,631.1

27.1813,13,763.7611,8322.0153,883230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,768.2

26.787,34,286.396,3582.634,915194.06

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,636.8

37.074,44,172.73,5263.1813,274134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

291.3

29.483,05,035.252,812.10.1716,80360.32

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,594.65

47.431,56,090.02858.32.511,176.2227.44

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT S Kumars Online Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ramesh Gangwal

Independent Director

R N Jha

Whole-time Director

O P Pacheria

Director

Sadhana Sachin Deshmukha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S Kumars Online Ltd

Summary

S Kumars Online Ltd., formerly known as S. Kumars.Com Ltd (SKC) was incorporated in May 1999 as a private limited company named S. Kumar.Com Pvt. Ltd. and consequently converted into a public limited company in Aug.99. SKC is the infotech thrust of the S. Kumars Group. The primary mission of this venture is to take technology to the common man. It will do so by setting up a nationwide network to facilitate e-commerce.SKC now invites the trading community to participate in the e-defining of business that this network will offer. This project will create new opportunities for the business and trading community and will also prove beneficial to all concerned - the consumer, the trader, the producer, and the shareholders of this company. The company aims to carry on the business of Information Technology, telecommunications, communication systems, satellites, computer hardware, networking, e-commerce and generally all business related to computers, computing and information technology both in India and overseas including manufacturing, trading, exporting, importing, designing, research & development, patenting, experimenting, etc.In order to set up this network, SKC plans to use VSATs that will eventually enable the remotest and smallest of villages in India to have access to urban centres and the world. The project thus overcomes the constraints of inadequate cable infrastructure, shortage of personal computers and validation of transactions which are critical for e-commerce to
