S Kumars Online Ltd Peer Comparison

0.9
(0.00%)
Apr 26, 2021|11:31:04 AM

S KUMARS ONLINE LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,631.1

27.1813,13,763.7611,8322.0153,883230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,768.2

26.787,34,286.396,3582.634,915194.06

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,636.8

37.074,44,172.73,5263.1813,274134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

291.3

29.483,05,035.252,812.10.1716,80360.32

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,594.65

47.431,56,090.02858.32.511,176.2227.44

