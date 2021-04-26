Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,631.1
|27.18
|13,13,763.76
|11,832
|2.01
|53,883
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,768.2
|26.78
|7,34,286.39
|6,358
|2.6
|34,915
|194.06
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,636.8
|37.07
|4,44,172.7
|3,526
|3.18
|13,274
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
291.3
|29.48
|3,05,035.25
|2,812.1
|0.17
|16,803
|60.32
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,594.65
|47.43
|1,56,090.02
|858.3
|2.5
|11,176.2
|227.44
