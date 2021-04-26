S Kumars Online Ltd Management Discussions

1. Industry Structure and Developments

Slothful business due to immense competition among the I. T. Management consultancy services and "Moviegear" Equipment Rental business sector forced us to keep ourselves in the back foot for considerably long span during the year. It is the snapping factor responsible for our declined business growth and development. However, the

Company continued with its I. T. Management consultancy services and "Moviegear" Equipment Rental business during the year.

2. Industry Outlook:

The Company is an information technology services, consulting and business solutions related Company. The Company provides end-to-end technology and technology related, telecommunication related, communication systems, satellite and satellite related, software and software related, computer hardware and hardware related, E-commerce and E-commerce related services, etc.

3. Opportunities and Threats:

The Company recognizes the need to accelerate ability to connect more deeply with our customers to enable true transformation. Increasing IT usage and adoption within the country is enhancing competitiveness of the Indian economy and the user community. Indian businesses, that are using Information Technology, as an enabler, are becoming increasingly competitive in the global arena.

The demand environment will continue to remain buoyant in the coming fiscals due to increased IT Consultancy spend by organizations as well as greater acceptance of the global delivery model. Due to immense competition the company is facing threat to its existing line of businesses.

4. Segment–wise performance:

During the year the your Company operated in only one segment viz., I. T. Management Consultancy. Hence Segment-wise Revenue, Results and Capital Employed as required u/s 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Schedule IV of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the year ended 31st March 2019 is not applicable to your Company.

5. Research and Development:

Our Research and Development (R & D) focus is to drive innovation in all areas of our business, resulting in improvements in product quality, cost savings, higher efficiencies. We have integrated our R&D practices to operate in cope with all our businesses and various product categories. We leverage R & D activities to keep well informed of changing consumer preferences. This includes consumer studies to gauge feedback on new products, modifying products to suit consumer tastes and adding features and variants to existing products to provide alternative solutions to our consumers.

6. Risks Management and compliance:

Your Company has an elaborate risk management procedure, which is entirely based on different parameters related to business operations. Some of the risks related to competitive intensity and cost volatility. Major risks identified by the Audit Committee are systematically addressed. These are discussed with both Board and Audit Committee. These are routinely tested and certified by Internal Auditors/Statutory Auditors and cover all offices, divisions and key areas of business. Significant audit observations and follow up actions thereon are reported to the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee reviews adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal control environment and monitors the implementation of audit recommendations, including those relating to strengthening of the Companys risk management policies and systems.

7. Internal financial control system and their adequacy:

Your Company has proper and adequate system of internal financial controls, to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding assets from unauthorised use, executing transactions with proper authorisation and ensuring compliance of corporate policies. The internal financial control is supplemented by an extensive programme of external audits and periodic review by the management.

The system is designed to adequately ensure that financial and other records are reliable for presenting financial information and other data and maintaining accountability of assets.

8. Human Resource:

Your Company regularly organizes in-house training programmes for employees to improve operational efficiency. Companys strategy is to recruit qualified and talented employees.

Cautionary Statement:

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis deals with Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations and predictions. The expectations of the management are regarded as forward looking statements with meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. These ‘forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, beyond the control of the Company or its management. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance and achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievement that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. S Kumars Online Limited shall not be liable for any loss which may arise as a result of any action taken on the basis of the information contained herein nor would be under any obligation to update the forward looking statements to reflect developments of events of circumstances hereafter.