Sea TV Network Ltd Balance Sheet

8.35
(3.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:56:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.02

12.02

12.02

12.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-49.17

-79.52

-78.35

-74.83

Net Worth

-37.15

-67.5

-66.33

-62.81

Minority Interest

Debt

23.8

64.76

67.16

65.54

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-13.35

-2.74

0.82

2.72

Fixed Assets

7.28

7.65

7.87

8.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.3

0.22

0.56

0.74

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-21.09

-10.76

-7.97

-6.62

Inventories

0.04

0.01

0.03

0.17

Inventory Days

5.21

Sundry Debtors

2.55

2.69

4.13

3

Debtor Days

92

Other Current Assets

2.98

5.22

5.69

8.41

Sundry Creditors

-9.74

-9.73

-8.85

-1.77

Creditor Days

54.28

Other Current Liabilities

-16.92

-8.95

-8.97

-16.43

Cash

0.15

0.15

0.39

0.34

Total Assets

-13.36

-2.74

0.85

2.73

