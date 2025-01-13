Sea TV Network Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.02
12.02
12.02
12.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-49.17
-79.52
-78.35
-74.83
Net Worth
-37.15
-67.5
-66.33
-62.81
Minority Interest
Debt
23.8
64.76
67.16
65.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-13.35
-2.74
0.82
2.72
Fixed Assets
7.28
7.65
7.87
8.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.3
0.22
0.56
0.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-21.09
-10.76
-7.97
-6.62
Inventories
0.04
0.01
0.03
0.17
Inventory Days
5.21
Sundry Debtors
2.55
2.69
4.13
3
Debtor Days
92
Other Current Assets
2.98
5.22
5.69
8.41
Sundry Creditors
-9.74
-9.73
-8.85
-1.77
Creditor Days
54.28
Other Current Liabilities
-16.92
-8.95
-8.97
-16.43
Cash
0.15
0.15
0.39
0.34
Total Assets
-13.36
-2.74
0.85
2.73
