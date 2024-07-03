Sea TV Network Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
8.99
9.31
9.42
9.76
11.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.99
9.31
9.42
9.76
11.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.32
0.04
0.05
0.3
0.05
Total Income
43.31
9.35
9.47
10.06
11.21
Total Expenditure
12.14
12.01
11.25
11.85
13.46
PBIDT
31.17
-2.66
-1.78
-1.79
-2.26
Interest
0.23
0.25
0.14
0.12
0.06
PBDT
30.94
-2.91
-1.92
-1.92
-2.31
Depreciation
0.5
0.54
1.2
2.37
5.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
30.44
-3.45
-3.12
-4.28
-8.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
30.44
-3.45
-3.12
-4.28
-8.21
Extra-ordinary Items
34.26
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.82
-3.45
-3.12
-4.28
-8.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
25.32
-2.87
-2.59
-3.56
-6.83
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.02
12.02
12.02
12.02
12.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
346.71
-28.57
-18.89
-18.34
-20.25
PBDTM(%)
344.16
-31.25
-20.38
-19.67
-20.69
PATM(%)
338.59
-37.05
-33.12
-43.85
-73.56
