iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sea TV Network Ltd Nine Monthly Results

8.73
(-3.11%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

8.99

9.31

9.42

9.76

11.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.99

9.31

9.42

9.76

11.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

34.32

0.04

0.05

0.3

0.05

Total Income

43.31

9.35

9.47

10.06

11.21

Total Expenditure

12.14

12.01

11.25

11.85

13.46

PBIDT

31.17

-2.66

-1.78

-1.79

-2.26

Interest

0.23

0.25

0.14

0.12

0.06

PBDT

30.94

-2.91

-1.92

-1.92

-2.31

Depreciation

0.5

0.54

1.2

2.37

5.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

30.44

-3.45

-3.12

-4.28

-8.21

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

30.44

-3.45

-3.12

-4.28

-8.21

Extra-ordinary Items

34.26

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.82

-3.45

-3.12

-4.28

-8.21

EPS (Unit Curr.)

25.32

-2.87

-2.59

-3.56

-6.83

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.02

12.02

12.02

12.02

12.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

346.71

-28.57

-18.89

-18.34

-20.25

PBDTM(%)

344.16

-31.25

-20.38

-19.67

-20.69

PATM(%)

338.59

-37.05

-33.12

-43.85

-73.56

Sea TV Network: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sea TV Network Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.