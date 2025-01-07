iifl-logo-icon 1
Sea TV Network Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.89
(2.54%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.9

14.8

14.09

13.97

yoy growth (%)

-19.59

5.04

0.86

-12.51

Raw materials

-0.32

-0.12

0

0

As % of sales

2.69

0.81

0

0

Employee costs

-2.95

-2.6

-3.25

-2.72

As % of sales

24.82

17.63

23.11

19.5

Other costs

-10.04

-12.34

-21.74

-12.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

84.43

83.36

154.32

88.46

Operating profit

-1.42

-0.26

-10.91

-1.11

OPM

-11.95

-1.81

-77.44

-7.97

Depreciation

-4.36

-3.24

-6.23

-5.9

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.02

-0.04

-7.7

Other income

0.37

0.4

0.3

0.29

Profit before tax

-5.46

-3.13

-16.88

-14.43

Taxes

0

0

0

0.1

Tax rate

0

0

0.04

-0.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.46

-3.13

-16.89

-14.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.46

-3.13

-16.89

-14.32

yoy growth (%)

74.13

-81.43

17.94

64.75

NPM

-45.87

-21.18

-119.87

-102.51

