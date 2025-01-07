Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.9
14.8
14.09
13.97
yoy growth (%)
-19.59
5.04
0.86
-12.51
Raw materials
-0.32
-0.12
0
0
As % of sales
2.69
0.81
0
0
Employee costs
-2.95
-2.6
-3.25
-2.72
As % of sales
24.82
17.63
23.11
19.5
Other costs
-10.04
-12.34
-21.74
-12.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
84.43
83.36
154.32
88.46
Operating profit
-1.42
-0.26
-10.91
-1.11
OPM
-11.95
-1.81
-77.44
-7.97
Depreciation
-4.36
-3.24
-6.23
-5.9
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.02
-0.04
-7.7
Other income
0.37
0.4
0.3
0.29
Profit before tax
-5.46
-3.13
-16.88
-14.43
Taxes
0
0
0
0.1
Tax rate
0
0
0.04
-0.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.46
-3.13
-16.89
-14.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.46
-3.13
-16.89
-14.32
yoy growth (%)
74.13
-81.43
17.94
64.75
NPM
-45.87
-21.18
-119.87
-102.51
