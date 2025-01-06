Sea TV Network Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.46
-3.13
-16.88
-14.43
Depreciation
-4.36
-3.24
-6.23
-5.9
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.1
Working capital
5.88
-2.13
-7.42
-14.57
Other operating items
Operating
-3.94
-8.51
-30.54
-34.79
Capital expenditure
0.25
3.8
-0.03
-33.3
Free cash flow
-3.68
-4.71
-30.58
-68.09
Equity raised
-137.84
-118.65
-69.04
11.46
Investing
-0.93
-4.73
-3.84
-12.4
Financing
0.75
-119.79
-1.3
17.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-141.7
-247.88
-104.77
-51.22
