Sea TV Network Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.65
(-2.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Sea TV Network FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.46

-3.13

-16.88

-14.43

Depreciation

-4.36

-3.24

-6.23

-5.9

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.1

Working capital

5.88

-2.13

-7.42

-14.57

Other operating items

Operating

-3.94

-8.51

-30.54

-34.79

Capital expenditure

0.25

3.8

-0.03

-33.3

Free cash flow

-3.68

-4.71

-30.58

-68.09

Equity raised

-137.84

-118.65

-69.04

11.46

Investing

-0.93

-4.73

-3.84

-12.4

Financing

0.75

-119.79

-1.3

17.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-141.7

-247.88

-104.77

-51.22

