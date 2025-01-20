iifl-logo-icon 1
Sea TV Network Ltd Key Ratios

8.8
(-0.11%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:55:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sea TV Network Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.71

17.81

-17.2

-1.52

Op profit growth

62.22

5.66

-81.72

1,192.88

EBIT growth

43.89

-41.57

-50.17

183.44

Net profit growth

45.45

-41.4

-50.37

38.3

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-32.57

-16.72

-18.64

-84.47

EBIT margin

-63.99

-37.04

-74.69

-124.12

Net profit margin

-64.89

-37.16

-74.71

-124.66

RoCE

-163.85

-47.99

-49.47

-52.85

RoNW

3.55

2.76

5.51

16.57

RoA

-41.5

-12.03

-12.37

-13.27

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-7.18

-4.94

-8.43

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-10.96

-7.93

-15.05

-22.61

Book value per share

-54.1

-46.97

-42.27

-34.06

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.14

-0.7

-0.41

0

P/CEPS

-0.09

-0.43

-0.23

-0.12

P/B

-0.01

-0.07

-0.08

-0.08

EV/EBIDTA

-16.86

-30.11

-32.54

-5.09

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-0.79

-0.5

0.03

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

91.64

81.24

112.14

186.38

Inventory days

2.46

0.11

0

0

Creditor days

-144.67

-206.86

-221.37

-117.47

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

70.86

88.53

186.31

248.61

Net debt / equity

-1

-1.15

-1.29

-1.6

Net debt / op. profit

-15.15

-24.49

-26.02

-4.73

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-2.41

-0.75

0

0

Employee costs

-30.82

-30.55

-34.42

-29.47

Other costs

-99.34

-85.4

-84.22

-154.99

