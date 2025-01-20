Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.71
17.81
-17.2
-1.52
Op profit growth
62.22
5.66
-81.72
1,192.88
EBIT growth
43.89
-41.57
-50.17
183.44
Net profit growth
45.45
-41.4
-50.37
38.3
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-32.57
-16.72
-18.64
-84.47
EBIT margin
-63.99
-37.04
-74.69
-124.12
Net profit margin
-64.89
-37.16
-74.71
-124.66
RoCE
-163.85
-47.99
-49.47
-52.85
RoNW
3.55
2.76
5.51
16.57
RoA
-41.5
-12.03
-12.37
-13.27
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-7.18
-4.94
-8.43
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-10.96
-7.93
-15.05
-22.61
Book value per share
-54.1
-46.97
-42.27
-34.06
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.14
-0.7
-0.41
0
P/CEPS
-0.09
-0.43
-0.23
-0.12
P/B
-0.01
-0.07
-0.08
-0.08
EV/EBIDTA
-16.86
-30.11
-32.54
-5.09
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-0.79
-0.5
0.03
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
91.64
81.24
112.14
186.38
Inventory days
2.46
0.11
0
0
Creditor days
-144.67
-206.86
-221.37
-117.47
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
70.86
88.53
186.31
248.61
Net debt / equity
-1
-1.15
-1.29
-1.6
Net debt / op. profit
-15.15
-24.49
-26.02
-4.73
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-2.41
-0.75
0
0
Employee costs
-30.82
-30.55
-34.42
-29.47
Other costs
-99.34
-85.4
-84.22
-154.99
