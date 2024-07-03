iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sea TV Network Ltd Share Price

8.65
(-2.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.9
  • Day's High8.91
  • 52 Wk High13.11
  • Prev. Close8.9
  • Day's Low8.5
  • 52 Wk Low 7.12
  • Turnover (lac)0.54
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-33.19
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sea TV Network Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

8.9

Prev. Close

8.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.54

Day's High

8.91

Day's Low

8.5

52 Week's High

13.11

52 Week's Low

7.12

Book Value

-33.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sea TV Network Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

Sea TV Network Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sea TV Network Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.49%

Non-Promoter- 41.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sea TV Network Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.02

12.02

12.02

12.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-49.17

-79.52

-78.35

-74.83

Net Worth

-37.15

-67.5

-66.33

-62.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.9

14.8

14.09

13.97

yoy growth (%)

-19.59

5.04

0.86

-12.51

Raw materials

-0.32

-0.12

0

0

As % of sales

2.69

0.81

0

0

Employee costs

-2.95

-2.6

-3.25

-2.72

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.46

-3.13

-16.88

-14.43

Depreciation

-4.36

-3.24

-6.23

-5.9

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.1

Working capital

5.88

-2.13

-7.42

-14.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.59

5.04

0.86

-12.51

Op profit growth

429.12

-97.53

879.38

-126.74

EBIT growth

73.77

-81.52

150.45

268.41

Net profit growth

74.13

-81.43

17.94

64.75

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11.94

11.7

12.53

13.3

15.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.94

11.7

12.53

13.3

15.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

35.99

3.5

0.06

0.36

0.36

View Annually Results

Sea TV Network Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sea TV Network Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Neeraj Jain

Independent Director

Rajeev Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Narendra Kumar Jain

Director

Sonal Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Karishma Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sea TV Network Ltd

Summary

Sea TV Network Ltd was incorporated on May 21, 2004 at Agra in Uttar Pradesh. Sea TV Network is a well known name in the field of Electronic Media in the Heritage city of Agra. The company is an ISO 9001:2000 public limited company engaged in providing services of a Multi System Operator (MSO) to various local cable operators of Agra and adjoining areas. The company has their local channels and programs, which primarily focus on Agra city/ UP State news/ events and information. Their channels include Sea TV, Sea News, Sea Bhakti, Sea Jinvani, Sea Cinema, Sea Music, Sea Theatre, and Sea Beats. The promoters of the company, the Jain brothers started their cable TV business in the year 1992 in the name of Shubham Cable Satellite. They made a tie up with various organized market participants and started taking signals from them at both locations. It may be noted here that upto this time the status of the Jain brothers was that of an LCO (Local Cable Operator).In January 2003, the Jain brothers started business operations under SPN Trust, an existing family trust, for having smoother operations and better control over their business, under the name and style of Sea TV. Since the first day of commencement of business operations under SPN Trust, they acquired the status of a full fledged MSO (Multi System Operator). In May 21, 2004, the company purchased the entire business of the SPN trust along with the assets and cable network.In the year 2009, the Ministry of Information and Bro
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sea TV Network Ltd share price today?

The Sea TV Network Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sea TV Network Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sea TV Network Ltd is ₹10.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sea TV Network Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sea TV Network Ltd is 0 and -0.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sea TV Network Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sea TV Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sea TV Network Ltd is ₹7.12 and ₹13.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sea TV Network Ltd?

Sea TV Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.73%, 3 Years at 20.71%, 1 Year at 10.83%, 6 Month at -3.68%, 3 Month at -24.32% and 1 Month at -6.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sea TV Network Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sea TV Network Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.51 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sea TV Network Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.