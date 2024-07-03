SectorEntertainment
Open₹8.9
Prev. Close₹8.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.54
Day's High₹8.91
Day's Low₹8.5
52 Week's High₹13.11
52 Week's Low₹7.12
Book Value₹-33.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.02
12.02
12.02
12.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-49.17
-79.52
-78.35
-74.83
Net Worth
-37.15
-67.5
-66.33
-62.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.9
14.8
14.09
13.97
yoy growth (%)
-19.59
5.04
0.86
-12.51
Raw materials
-0.32
-0.12
0
0
As % of sales
2.69
0.81
0
0
Employee costs
-2.95
-2.6
-3.25
-2.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.46
-3.13
-16.88
-14.43
Depreciation
-4.36
-3.24
-6.23
-5.9
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.1
Working capital
5.88
-2.13
-7.42
-14.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.59
5.04
0.86
-12.51
Op profit growth
429.12
-97.53
879.38
-126.74
EBIT growth
73.77
-81.52
150.45
268.41
Net profit growth
74.13
-81.43
17.94
64.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11.94
11.7
12.53
13.3
15.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.94
11.7
12.53
13.3
15.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
35.99
3.5
0.06
0.36
0.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Neeraj Jain
Independent Director
Rajeev Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Narendra Kumar Jain
Director
Sonal Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Karishma Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sea TV Network Ltd
Summary
Sea TV Network Ltd was incorporated on May 21, 2004 at Agra in Uttar Pradesh. Sea TV Network is a well known name in the field of Electronic Media in the Heritage city of Agra. The company is an ISO 9001:2000 public limited company engaged in providing services of a Multi System Operator (MSO) to various local cable operators of Agra and adjoining areas. The company has their local channels and programs, which primarily focus on Agra city/ UP State news/ events and information. Their channels include Sea TV, Sea News, Sea Bhakti, Sea Jinvani, Sea Cinema, Sea Music, Sea Theatre, and Sea Beats. The promoters of the company, the Jain brothers started their cable TV business in the year 1992 in the name of Shubham Cable Satellite. They made a tie up with various organized market participants and started taking signals from them at both locations. It may be noted here that upto this time the status of the Jain brothers was that of an LCO (Local Cable Operator).In January 2003, the Jain brothers started business operations under SPN Trust, an existing family trust, for having smoother operations and better control over their business, under the name and style of Sea TV. Since the first day of commencement of business operations under SPN Trust, they acquired the status of a full fledged MSO (Multi System Operator). In May 21, 2004, the company purchased the entire business of the SPN trust along with the assets and cable network.In the year 2009, the Ministry of Information and Bro
Read More
The Sea TV Network Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sea TV Network Ltd is ₹10.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sea TV Network Ltd is 0 and -0.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sea TV Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sea TV Network Ltd is ₹7.12 and ₹13.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sea TV Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.73%, 3 Years at 20.71%, 1 Year at 10.83%, 6 Month at -3.68%, 3 Month at -24.32% and 1 Month at -6.22%.
