Summary

Sea TV Network Ltd was incorporated on May 21, 2004 at Agra in Uttar Pradesh. Sea TV Network is a well known name in the field of Electronic Media in the Heritage city of Agra. The company is an ISO 9001:2000 public limited company engaged in providing services of a Multi System Operator (MSO) to various local cable operators of Agra and adjoining areas. The company has their local channels and programs, which primarily focus on Agra city/ UP State news/ events and information. Their channels include Sea TV, Sea News, Sea Bhakti, Sea Jinvani, Sea Cinema, Sea Music, Sea Theatre, and Sea Beats. The promoters of the company, the Jain brothers started their cable TV business in the year 1992 in the name of Shubham Cable Satellite. They made a tie up with various organized market participants and started taking signals from them at both locations. It may be noted here that upto this time the status of the Jain brothers was that of an LCO (Local Cable Operator).In January 2003, the Jain brothers started business operations under SPN Trust, an existing family trust, for having smoother operations and better control over their business, under the name and style of Sea TV. Since the first day of commencement of business operations under SPN Trust, they acquired the status of a full fledged MSO (Multi System Operator). In May 21, 2004, the company purchased the entire business of the SPN trust along with the assets and cable network.In the year 2009, the Ministry of Information and Bro

Read More