The Board of Directors hereby submits 20th (Twentieth) Board Report of the business and operations of your Company (‘the Company or Sea TV) along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31st, 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The financial performance of the company for the year ended on 31st March 2024 is summarized as under:

(In Lac)*

STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED Particulars For the year ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue from operations 973.39 1046.21 1194.16 1170.02 Other income 132.99 356.02 172.66 350.38 Total 1106.38 1402.23 1366.82 1520.40 Less: Purchase of Setup Boxes 14.02 21.73 14.02 21.73 Change in inventories in Finished Goods (3.81) 2.37 (3.81) 2.37 Less: Employee Benefit Expense 530.32 460.66 663.17 574.07 Less: Finance Cost 58.18 28.26 61.92 35.04 Less: Depreciation 48.18 45.24 71.27 67.11 Less: Other Expenses 858.93 927.00 945.46 995.28 Total Expenses 1505.82 1485.26 1752.03 1695.61 Profit Before Taxes (399.43) (83.03) (385.21) (175.21) Add: Exceptional Item 3426.01 - 3426.01 - Deferred Tax - - - - Profit (Loss) After Tax 3026.58 (83.03) 3040.81 (175.21)

*figures are re-stated as per IND-AS

FINANCIAL STATEMENT

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has announced adoption and applicability of Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) for Companies other than Banking Companies, Insurance Companies and NBFCs by notification dated 16th February, 2015 and with reference to the same, company has complied with the IND-AS for the financial year 2023-24 and prepared its standalone and consolidated financial results according with (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015.

PERFORMANCE OF SUBSIDIARIES

As per section 2(87) (ii) of the Companies Act, 2013, Sea TV Network Limited having two wholly owned subsidiaries which are:-

1. Jain Telemedia Services Limited;

2. Sea News Network Limited;

(Amount in Rupees)

JAIN TELEMEDIA SERVICES LIMITED SEA NEWS NETWORK LIMITED Particulars For the year ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue from operations 3,02,269,551.00 21,423,937.00 17,07,493.00 856,778.00 Other income 17,06,535.00 36,595.00 28,60,000.00 - Total 3,19,76,085.00 21,460,532.00 45,67,493.00 856,778.00 Less: Employee Benefit Expense 1,27,07,774.00 10,326,671.00 5,77,187.00 1,058,278.00 Less: Finance Cost 3,74,.40.00 678,560.00 117.00 - Less: Depreciation 19,65,828.00 1,843,015.00 3,43,203.00 344,003.00 Less: Other Expenses 1,63,02,925.00 14,336,662.00 28,50,131.00 2,875,273.00 Total Expenses 3,13,50,867.00 27,184,908.00 37,70,638.00 4,277,554.00 Profit Before Taxes 6,25,219.00 (5,724,376.00) 7,96,855.00 (3,420,776.00) Less: Current Taxes/ De- ferred Taxes 0.00 - 0.00 - Profit (Loss) After Tax 6,25,219.00 (5,724,376.00) 7,96,855.00 (3,420,776.00)

*figures are re-stated as per IND-AS

SHARES:

(a) CHANGES IN CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Companys Capital structure contain 100% Equity Capital only and during the year Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares, Bonus Shares, shares with differential rights nor made the buyback of its securities issued and thus the paid-up capital of the company remain same as it was in previous year i.e. Rs.12,02,00,000/- (Rupees Twelve Crores & Two Lakhs only).

(b)EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION PLAN

During the year under review, Company has not granted any Stock Options. Further there were no Stock Options outstanding as at the close of March 31, 2024. Hence there are no disclosures provided, as required under Clause 12 (Disclosure in the Directors Report) of the Securities and Exchange

Board of India (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE

Since there are no profits, the Company has not transferred any funds to the General Reserve during the financial year 2023-2024.

DIVIDEND

As the Company has incurred losses during the financial year 2023-24, the Directors not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2023-24 and hope for the better performance in future.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Act and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return for F.Y. 2023-24 is available on Companys web-site at https://www.seatvnetwork.com/investor.php

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review Company has not accepted any deposits from the public under Section 2(31) of the Companies Act, 2013, and there are no deposits with the company which are not in compliance with the requirements of the Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY,

There is no Change in the nature of the business of the Company during the financial year 2023-24.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDER PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN

STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATION IN FUTURE

There is no significant and material order passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which would impact the going concern status of Company and its future operation.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT

Details of internal financial control and its adequacy are included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has voluntarily constituted a Risk Management Committee (RMC) which has been entrusted with responsibility to assist the Board in a) Overseeing the Companys risk management process and controls, risk tolerance and capital liquidity and funding b) Setting strategic plans and objectives for risk management and review of risk assessment of the Company c) Review the Companys risk appetite and strategy relating to key risks, including credit risk, liquidity and funding risk, market risk, product risk and reputational risk, as well as the guidelines, policies and processes for monitoring and mitigating such risks.

The Company has adopted the same Risk Management Policy as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as the Act), which has been further reviewed by the Board as per Listing Regulations, 2015 and uploaded on the website of the company (URL: https://www.seatvnetwork.com/investor.php). The Board takes responsibility for the overall process of risk management in the organization.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

M/s. DOOGAR AND ASSOCIATES, Chartered Accountants, Agra, FRN 000561N have been reappointed as the Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 23r AGM, on a remuneration as may be fixed by the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Board has duly examined the Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the financial year ended March 31st, 2024. The notes on Accounts, as presented in this Annual Report, are self-explanatory in this regard and hence do not call for any further clarification. Further, the report of the Statutory Auditors along with notes to Schedule is enclosed to this report.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers made by M/s DOOGAR AND ASSOCIATES, Statutory Auditors, in their report.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

The Company has appointed M/s Amit Gupta & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit has been conducted by M/s Amit Gupta & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries and issued a Secretarial Audit Report in the format prescribed under Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The Secretarial Audit report of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 in Form no. MR-3 and the Managements reply on the observation/ comments of Secretarial auditor shall forms part of this report and are placed at Annexure -1. The Board has also appointed M/s. Amit Gupta & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as the secretarial auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

INTERNAL AUDIT

M/s Ashutosh Agarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 021531C), was appointed to conduct the internal audit of the functioning and activities of the company for the financial year 2023-24 as required under section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder. Internal Auditors attended each quarterly Audit Committee Meeting wherein the Internal Audit report were reviewed & considered by the Audit Committee.

COST AUDIT

At present the Cost Auditing provisions are not applicable on our company as our company is outside the threshold limit of Cost Auditing as define by Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

We along with our subsidiaries provide satellite channels, Cable TV Network in all or any languages. Our Company has two subsidiaries i.e. SEA NEWS NETWORK LIMITED and JAIN TELEMEDIA SERVICES LIMITED. During the year, the Board of Directors reviewed the affairs of the subsidiaries. In The accordance with the Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 our Company has prepared the consolidated financial statement of the Company and of its subsidiaries in compliance with IND-AS, which form a part of the annual Report. Further, a statement containing the salient feature of the financial statement of our subsidiaries in the prescribed format AOC-1 is appended as Annexure-IV to the Boards Report. The statement also provides the details of performance, financial position of each of the Subsidiary. In accordance with the Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the audited financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company and audited account of each of the subsidiary, are available on the website of stock exchange and also over the website of our company www.seatvnetwork.comThese documents will also be available for inspection during business hours at the Registered Office of the Company. The Company will also make available these documents upon request by any Member of the Company interested in obtaining the same.

MATERIAL SUBSIDIARIES

The Company has constituted a policy for determining ‘material subsidiaries as approved and further reviewed by the Board as per Listing Regulation, 2015, is over the website of the Company (URL https://www.seatvnetwork.com/investor.php) During the financial year ended March 31, 2024 JAIN TELEMEDIA SERVICES LIMITED ("JTSL") was determined as a material subsidiary whose income exceeds approximately 8% of the consolidated income of the company in the immediately preceding financial year. The Company is in compliance with Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations, 2015. The Companys unlisted material subsidiary undergoes Secretarial Audit for FY 2023-24. Copy of Secretarial Audit Report of

"JTSL" is annexed with this Annual Report as Annexure-II and it contains few qualifications with respect of which management has given explanation to the observations.

BOARD MEETINGS

During the year under review, 12 (Twelve) Board Meetings were convened and held. Details of the composition of the Board and its Committees and of the Meetings held and attendance of the Directors at such Meetings and other relevant details are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, forming part of annual report is annexed separately.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by

SEBI under Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors ("Board") has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, and that of its committees and individual Directors. The performance of the Board and individual Directors was evaluated by the Board seeking inputs from all the Directors. The performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board seeking inputs from the

Committee Members. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") reviewed the performance of the individual Directors. A separate meeting of Independent Directors was also held to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors; performance of the Board as a whole and performance of the Chairperson of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors. This was followed by a Board meeting that discussed the performance of the Board, its committees and individual Directors. The criteria for performance evaluation of the Board included aspects like Board composition and structure; effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning etc. The criteria for performance evaluation of Committees of the Board included aspects like composition of Committees, effectiveness of Committee meetings etc. The criteria for performance evaluation of the individual Directors included aspects on contribution to the Board and Committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings etc. In addition, the Chairperson was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

AUDIT COMMITTEE & VIGIL MECHANISM

Pursuant to requirement of section 177(1) of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Meeting of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and as per Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations, 2015, Company has reviewed the formation and responsibilities of the Audit Committee, composition of which is covered under Corporate Governance report section of this Annual Report. The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy establishing vigil mechanism, which has been further reviewed by the Board as per Listing Regulations, 2015, to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and employees to report their concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or ethics policy. The Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The policy of vigil mechanism as approved by the Board is available on the Companys website (URL: https://www.seatvnetwork.com/investor.php).

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The details of the programme for familiarization of the Independent Directors with the Company in respect of their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which Company operates, business model of the Company and related matters are put up on the website of the company (URL: https://www.seatvnetwork.com/investor.php). The same has been reviewed by the board as per Listing Regulations, 2015.

CREDIT RATING

The Companys financial discipline and prudence is reflected by rating agencies as given below:

Brickwork has provided BWR "D" rating on fund based.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Pursuant to requirement of section 178 of Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder and as per Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations, 2015, Company has reviewed the formation and responsibilities of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, composition of which is covered under Corporate Governance report section of this Annual Report. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is responsible for developing competency requirements for the Board based on the industry and strategy of the Company. The Board composition analysis reflects in-depth understanding of the Company, including its strategies, environment, operations, and financial condition and compliance requirements. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee conducts a gap analysis to refresh the Board on a periodic basis, including each time a directors appointment or re-appointment is required. At the time of appointment, specific requirements for the position, including expert knowledge expected, is communicated to the appointee.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The current policy is to have an appropriate mix of executive, non-executive and independent directors to maintain the independence of the Board, and separate its functions of governance and management. On 31st March, 2024 the board consists of 4 members, two of whom are Independent and one is executive director and one is non-executive director. The policy of the company on directors appointment and remuneration including the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors and other matter as required under Section 178 (3), which has been further reviewed by the Board as per Listing Regulations, 2015 is uploaded on the website of the company.

(URL: https://www.seatvnetwork.com/policies/Remuneration%20Policy.pdf)

There has been no change in the policy since last fiscal year. The remuneration paid to the directors is as per the terms laid out in the policy of the company.

ANNUAL LISTING FEES

The Company is regularly complying with the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.The Company has its equity shares listed on BSE Limited. The Company has paid listing fees for the year 2023-24. The Company has also established connectivity with both depositories, NSDL and CDSL.

STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIR

The details of the state of the Companys affair during the year are given below: a. Production and Profitability: Companys itself and its wholly owned subsidiary "JAIN TELEMEDIA SERVICES LIMITED" and "SEA NEWS NETWORK LIMITED" not able to earn profit for the financial year 2023-24. b. Sales: The Sales of Company is Rs. 1106 Lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 as compare to Rs.1402 Lakhs for financial year 2022-23. c. The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry is a sunrise sector for the economy and is making significant strides. The increasing availability of fast and cheap internet, rising incomes, and increasing purchases of consumer durables have significantly aided the industry. Indias media and entertainment industry are unique as compared to other markets. The industry is well known for its extremely high volumes and rising Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). d. Future Prospects including constraints affecting due to Government policies: The Company will take each endeavour to achieve the fixed targets. In the achievement of the said target there will be always some constraints, like change in govt. policies. Increase in the applicable tax rates in future can raise the problem of price escalation before the company.

REMUNERATION POLICY

The Company has in place a Remuneration Policy for the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees pursuant to the provisions of the Act, which is further reviewed by the board as per Listing Regulation 2015, is uploaded on the website of the company (URL: https://www.seatvnetwork.com/policies/Remuneration%20Policy.pdf)

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Board currently comprises of 4 (four) Directors, 2 (two) of which are Independent Directors, 1 (one) is Executive Director and 1(one) is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. CS Snehal Agarwal resigned as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with effect from May 31, 2023 and CS Karishma Jain (Membership No. A46124) has been appointed as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from July 03, 2023 Also Mr. Anurag Jain is Appointed as Chief Financial Officer on 25th December 2023 other than that There is no change in the Directorship during the year as under review. In terms of the provisions of the Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company read with Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and Listing Regulations, 2015, Mrs. Sonal Jain, Director of the Company, retires at the ensuing AGM and being eligible, seeks re-appointment. The necessary resolution for re-appointment of Mrs. Sonal Jain forms part of the Notice convening the ensuing AGM scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024.

INDEPEENDENT DIRECTORS DECLARATION

The Company has received the necessary declaration from each Independent Director in accordance with Section 149(7) of the Act and Regulations 16(1)(b) and 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, that he/she meets the criteria of independence as laid out in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulations 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. In the opinion of the Board, there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Directors of the Company and the Board is satisfied of the integrity, expertise, and experience (including proficiency in terms of Section 150(1) of the Act and applicable rules thereunder) of all Independent Directors on the Board. Further, in terms of Section 150 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended, Independent Directors of the Company have included their names in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There is no material changes and commitment made that affect the financial position of the company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT AS REQUIRED UNDER SECTION 134 (3)(C) AND SECTION 134 (5) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

In terms of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors state and confirm that: i) in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with the requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any; ii) such accounting policies as mentioned in the notes to the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 & of the Profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; iii) proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; iv) the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared on a going concern basis; v) proper internal financial controls are followed by the Company and that such financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and vi) proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws are in place and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts/ arrangements/ transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were on an arms length basis, in the ordinary course of business and were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and of Listing Regulations, 2015. There are Related Party Transactions made by the Company with Subsidiary companies, Group Companies, Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee comprising Mr. Rajeev Kumar Jain, Mr. Narendra Kumar Jain & Mr. Neeraj Jain being the members of the Committee, for its approval. A statement of all Related Party Transactions is placed before the Audit Committee for its review on a quarterly basis, specifying the nature, value and terms and conditions of the transactions. The Company has adopted a Related Party Transactions Policy. The Policy, as approved and further reviewed by the Board as per Listing Regulations, 2015 is uploaded on the Companys website

(URL: https://www.seatvnetwork.com/investor.php).

Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at arms length basis and Details of material contracts or arrangement or transactions at arms length basis pursuant to section 134(3)(h) of the

Act, read with rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, in form AOC-2, is NIL which is annexed as Annexure-V.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND OTHER DISCLOSURES AS PER RULE 5 OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014

The ratio of remuneration of each director to the medium remuneration of the employees of the company for the financial year under the review and the statement containing the particulars of employees in accordance with the rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of managerial Personnel), Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure-VI.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Corporate Governance has two basic tenets they are Transparency and Accountability. We at SEA TV NETWORK LIMITED are committed to do things the right way which means taking business decisions and acting in a way that is ethical and is in compliance with the applicable legislation. In terms of Schedule V of Listing Regulations, a detailed report on Corporate Governance along with Compliance Certificate issued by the Secretarial Auditors of the Company is attached and forms an integral part of this Annual Report. Management Discussion and Analysis Report as per Listing Regulations are presented in separate sections forming part of the Annual Report. In compliance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations, Board has reviewed and approved various Policies including Code of Conduct for Directors & Senior Management, Material Subsidiary Policy, Insider Trading Code, Whistle Blower and Vigil Mechanism Policy, Related Party Transaction Policy and Remuneration Policy. All these policies and codes have been uploaded on Companys corporate website www.seatvnetwork.com ,Additionally, Directors Familiarization Programme and Terms and Conditions for appointment of Independent

Directors can be viewed on Companys corporate website www.seatvnetwork.com

We believe that any meaningful policy on corporate governance must provide empowerment to the executive management of the company, and simultaneously create a mechanism of checks and balances which ensures that the decision-making powers vested in the executive management is not misused, but is used with care and responsibility to meet stakeholder aspirations and societal expectation.

Corporate Governance is also related to innovation and strategy as the organizations idea of innovation and strategies are to enhance stakeholders satisfaction.

Constitution of Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and their Terms of References in accordance with the provisions of Section 177 and 178 of Companies Act, 2013, as per 18 &19 Listing Regulations, 2015 have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report mentioned in other parts of the report.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for and committed to sound principals of corporate governance in the company. The Board plays a crucial role in overseeing how the management serves the short- and long-term interest of the shareholders and stakeholders. This believes is reflected in our governance practices, under which we strive to maintain an effective, informed and independent Board. We keep our governance practice under continues review and benchmark ourselves to the best practices.

At present Corporate Social Responsibility provision is not applicable on our company as our company is outside the threshold limit of CSR as define by Companies Act, 2013.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY THE COMPANY

Particulars of loans, guarantees and investments made by the Company required under section 186 (4) of the Companies Act 2013 form part of the notes to the financial statements provided in this Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The disclosure as required under the provisions of Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(2) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn given as follows:-

Sr. No. Name of Employee Amount (In Rs.) 1. Mr. Manish Jain 712,815.00 2. Mr. Akhlaq Hussain 623,144.00 3. Mrs. Chhaya Jain 600,000.00 4. Ms. Karishma Jain 567,528.00 5. Mr. Vijay Baghel 432,678.00 6. Mr. Arun Kumar Jain 321,160.00 7. Mr. Mohit Sharma 319,004.00 8. Mr. Vakeel Khan 315,211.00 9. Mr. Rajeev Kumar 300,831.00 10. Mr. Yogesh Kumar Sharma 292,231.00

STATEMENT UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Company has complied with the applicable provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The Committee serves to resolve employee grievances related to sexual harassment and any other form of harassment at the workplace. The Committee comprises of senior employees of the Company including representatives from Human Resource, other locations, a counselor and a chairperson. The chairperson of the Committee is a woman employee holding a senior management position. Your Company would continue to ensure that all employees are treated equally and there is no discrimination or harassment of any nature at the workplace. During the year under report no complaints were filed with the Committee.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

Company is into the business of Broadcasting of Television Channels. Since this business does not involve any manufacturing activity, most of the Information required to be provided under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are Nil / Not applicable However the information, as applicable, is given hereunder:

Conservation of Energy:

i. The step taken or impact on conversation of energy Company being service provider, requires minimal energy consumption and every endeavor is made to ensur4e optimal use of energy, avoid wastage and converse energy as far as possible. ii. The step taken by the Company for utilizing alter- nate Source of energy Use of LED lights in the premises iii. The capital investment on energy conservation equipments NIL Technology Absorption: (i) the efforts made towards technology absorption Company uses latest technology and equipments into its broadcasting business. (ii) the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution Better picture quality provided to subscrib- ers (iii) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) (a) the details of technology imported Not Applicable (b) the year of import; (c) whether the technology been fully absorbed (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof (iv) the expenditure incurred on Research and Development NIL

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

Sl. No. Particulars Amount in ($) USD 1. Earnings in foreign currency NIL 2. Expenditure in foreign currency NIL Total

GENERAL

Your directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions on these matters during the year under review:

Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board.

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

The details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year alongwith their status as at the end of the financial year, as no such proceedings initiated or pending.

The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof, as there was no instance of onetime settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

ACKNOWLEGEMENT

Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication & commitment. They would also like to place on record their appreciation for the continued support and co-operation received by your company during the year from all shareholders, clients, Banks, Government and regulatory authorities and stock exchange.