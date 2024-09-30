iifl-logo-icon 1
Sea TV Network Ltd AGM

8.44
(4.58%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:55:00 PM

Sea TV Network CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 This is in reference to Regulation 30 Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and e-voting results pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit you the Proceedings of the 20th Annual General Meeting of the Company has been duly convened and held on Monday, September 30th 2024 at 10:00 A.M. and ended at 10:17 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual means (OAVM) for which the deemed venue of the meeting shall be the registered office of the company i.e. 148 Manas Nagar, Shahganj Agra 282010 UP IN. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) This is in reference to Regulation 30 Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and e-voting results pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit you the Proceedings of the 20th Annual General Meeting of the Company has been duly convened and held on Monday, September 30th 2024 at 10:00 A.M. and ended at 10:17 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual means (OAVM) for which the deemed venue of the meeting shall be the registered office of the company i.e. 148 Manas Nagar, Shahganj Agra 282010 UP IN. This updated copy is being submitted as we have noted an inadvertent error in the voting results For Item No. 1 to Item No. 4 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)

