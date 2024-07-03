Sea TV Network Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.32
3.45
2.95
2.9
3.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.32
3.45
2.95
2.9
3.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.08
0.79
1.66
34.27
0.04
Total Income
4.4
4.24
4.62
37.17
3.21
Total Expenditure
3.99
3.92
4.05
3.42
4.64
PBIDT
0.41
0.31
0.57
33.75
-1.42
Interest
0.35
0.09
0.39
-0.04
0.17
PBDT
0.07
0.23
0.18
33.8
-1.59
Depreciation
0.11
0.14
0.21
0.23
0.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.05
0.09
-0.03
33.57
-1.7
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.05
0.09
-0.03
33.57
-1.7
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
34.26
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.05
0.09
-0.03
-0.68
-1.7
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.04
0.07
-0.03
27.93
-1.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.02
12.02
12.02
12.02
12.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.34
8.98
19.32
1,163.79
-44.65
PBDTM(%)
2.1
6.66
6.1
1,165.51
-50
PATM(%)
-1.5
2.6
-1.01
1,157.58
-53.45
