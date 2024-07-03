iifl-logo-icon 1
Sea TV Network Ltd Quarterly Results

8.89
(2.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.32

3.45

2.95

2.9

3.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.32

3.45

2.95

2.9

3.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.08

0.79

1.66

34.27

0.04

Total Income

4.4

4.24

4.62

37.17

3.21

Total Expenditure

3.99

3.92

4.05

3.42

4.64

PBIDT

0.41

0.31

0.57

33.75

-1.42

Interest

0.35

0.09

0.39

-0.04

0.17

PBDT

0.07

0.23

0.18

33.8

-1.59

Depreciation

0.11

0.14

0.21

0.23

0.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.05

0.09

-0.03

33.57

-1.7

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.05

0.09

-0.03

33.57

-1.7

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

34.26

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.05

0.09

-0.03

-0.68

-1.7

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.04

0.07

-0.03

27.93

-1.41

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.02

12.02

12.02

12.02

12.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.34

8.98

19.32

1,163.79

-44.65

PBDTM(%)

2.1

6.66

6.1

1,165.51

-50

PATM(%)

-1.5

2.6

-1.01

1,157.58

-53.45

