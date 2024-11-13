Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SEA TV NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 with Stock Exchange it is hereby intimated that meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered office of the Company at 148 Manas Nagar Shahganj Agra UP 282010 IN to inter alia consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second quarter ended as on 30th September 2024. Further in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and pursuant to securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 20l5 as amended from time to time the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company remains closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results of the company for the Second Quarter ended 30th September 2024. With reference to the subject captioned above, we hereby informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company held on today i.e. Wednesday 13th November 2024 started at 11:00 .... Read More.. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 9 Sep 2024

SEA TV NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of SEA TV NETWORK LIMITED (the Company) will be held on Thursday 12th September 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve further issue of securities (equity shares/ convertible warrants/ any other securities) on preferential issue basis. Closure of Trading Window: In accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2025 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading; the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys securities by the Promoters Promoters group Directors KMPs connected person(s) and designated person(s) have been closed w.e.f. 9th September 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of outcome of the aforesaid Board Meeting. Pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, September 12, 2024 which commenced at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M., inter-alia, has considered and approved the followings: 1. Subject to the approval of the members and other authorities concerned, to amend the Articles of Association of the Company by adopting new Articles of Association in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013; 2. Subject to the approval of the members and other authorities concerned, to issue upto 35,00,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs. 11.25 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 each (including a premium of Rs. 1.25 per equity Share), or such higher issue price as may be determined. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.09.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

SEA TV NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at Shorter Notice on Thursday 05th September 2024 at 12:30 PM at the registered office of the Company to consider and transact the following business amongst other matters Pursuant to the companies (Meeting of the Board and its Powers) Rules 2014 the Participation of the Directors in a meeting of the Board may be either in person or through Video conferencing or other audio video means. The company has Provided the facility to attend the meeting of the Board of Directors through Video conferencing or other means of audio video means. Kindly take the same on your record. In reference to the Meeting of the Board of Directors of SEA TV NETWORK LIMITED held on 05th September 2024 inter alia, have considered approved the requisite items of business. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

SEA TV NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 with Stock Exchange it is hereby intimated that meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday 05th August 2024 at 03:15 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company at 148 Manas Nagar Shahganj Agra UP 282010 IN to inter alia consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First quarter ended as on 30Th June 2024. Further in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and pursuant to securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 20l5 as amended from time to time the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company remains closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results of the company for the First quarter ended as on 30Th June 2024 With reference to the subject matter cited above it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the company at the meeting held on Monday 05th August, 2024 at 03:15 P.M. at the Registered office of the company at 148 Manas Nagar Shahganj Agra UP 282010 has approved and adopted the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First quarter ended as on 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report provided by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. The Board Meeting started at 03:15 P.M. and concluded at 08:30 P.M. This above is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 9 May 2024

SEA TV NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 with Stock Exchange it is hereby intimated that meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 15th May 2024 at 05:30 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company at 148 Manas Nagar Shahganj Agra UP 282010 IN to inter alia consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended as on 31st March 2024. Further in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and pursuant to securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 20l5 as amended from time to time the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company remains closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results of the company for the quarter and Year ended as on 31st March 2024 With reference to the subject captioned above, we hereby inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held on today i.e. 15TH May, 2024, started at 05:30 P.M. and concluded at 08:54 P.M. , in which board has- 1. Approved and Adopted the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated ) of the Company for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March , 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are hereby enclosing the following documents: - (a) Audit Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (b) Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 (c) Statement of Assets and Liabilities (d) Statement on Impact of Audit Qualification (Standalone and Consolidated) With reference to the subject matter cited above it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the company at the Meeting held on Wednesday 15Th may 2024 at 05:30 PM at the Registered office of the company at 148 Manas Nagar Shahganj Agra UP-282010 has Approved and adopted the Standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended as on 31st March 2024 along with the Audit Report provided by the Statutory Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024) Revised outcome With reference to the subject captioned above, we hereby inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held on today i.e. 15TH May, 2024, started at 05:30 P.M. and concluded at 08:54 P.M. , in which board has- 1. Approved and Adopted the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are hereby enclosing the following documents: - (a) Audit Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (b) Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 (c) Statement of Assets and Liabilities (d) Declaration on unmodified opinion under regulation 33(3)(d) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.06.2024)

