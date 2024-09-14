Pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, September 12, 2024 which commenced at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M., inter-alia, has considered and approved the followings: 1. Subject to the approval of the members and other authorities concerned, to amend the Articles of Association of the Company by adopting new Articles of Association in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013; 2. Subject to the approval of the members and other authorities concerned, to issue upto 35,00,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs. 11.25 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 each (including a premium of Rs. 1.25 per equity Share), or such higher issue price as may be determined. Please find encosed the Notice of teh EGM to be held on 09-10-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024) This is in reference to the regulation 30 Part A of Schdule III of SEBI (LODR)Regulations 2015, we hereby submitting the proceeding of the EGM of the company that has been duly convened and held on Wednesday october 09, 2024 at 11: 00 AM at the courtyard Agra, fatehbad Road, Taj Nagri ,Phase 2 , Ii, Agra , Basai , Uttar pradesh 282001 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.10.2024)