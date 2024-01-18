|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 Aug 2023
|25 Aug 2023
|25 Aug 2023
|1
|10
|Interim
|Board approved:- 1. Declaration of Interim Dividend at the rate of 10%, i.e. INR 1 per equity share of Rs. 10 each to be paid on or before September 1, 2023 to those Equity Shareholders holding shares as on Friday, August 25, 2023 (Record Date).
