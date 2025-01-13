Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.99
9.99
9.99
9.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55
64.69
60.41
48.89
Net Worth
64.99
74.68
70.4
58.88
Minority Interest
Debt
22.01
46.58
33.15
19.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.69
1.72
1.73
1.78
Total Liabilities
88.69
122.98
105.28
79.99
Fixed Assets
19.84
20.62
20.78
20.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.3
8.49
8.48
8.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.17
0.13
0.11
0.07
Networking Capital
57.21
92.72
73.98
51.11
Inventories
30.45
61.72
36.17
29.15
Inventory Days
60.75
Sundry Debtors
23.73
42.24
53.31
23.55
Debtor Days
49.07
Other Current Assets
5.97
5.88
5.86
3.95
Sundry Creditors
-0.21
-13.22
-10.5
-1.98
Creditor Days
4.12
Other Current Liabilities
-2.73
-3.9
-10.86
-3.56
Cash
0.18
1.02
1.93
0.23
Total Assets
88.7
122.98
105.28
80
