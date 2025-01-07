Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
175.13
92.85
76.15
86.03
yoy growth (%)
88.62
21.92
-11.48
-21.98
Raw materials
-145.49
-71.13
-53.53
-65.77
As % of sales
83.07
76.61
70.29
76.44
Employee costs
-2.33
-2.18
-1.84
-2.01
As % of sales
1.33
2.35
2.41
2.34
Other costs
-19.77
-12.82
-12.58
-11.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.29
13.81
16.52
13.33
Operating profit
7.53
6.7
8.19
6.77
OPM
4.3
7.21
10.76
7.87
Depreciation
-1.02
-1
-0.96
-0.97
Interest expense
-1.48
-2.36
-3.44
-3.55
Other income
0.25
0.5
0.36
0.76
Profit before tax
5.28
3.83
4.15
3
Taxes
-1.25
-0.7
-1.21
-0.94
Tax rate
-23.74
-18.31
-29.19
-31.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.03
3.12
2.94
2.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.03
3.12
2.94
2.06
yoy growth (%)
28.81
6.43
42.56
6.76
NPM
2.3
3.37
3.86
2.39
No Record Found
