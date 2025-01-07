iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

43
(1.11%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

175.13

92.85

76.15

86.03

yoy growth (%)

88.62

21.92

-11.48

-21.98

Raw materials

-145.49

-71.13

-53.53

-65.77

As % of sales

83.07

76.61

70.29

76.44

Employee costs

-2.33

-2.18

-1.84

-2.01

As % of sales

1.33

2.35

2.41

2.34

Other costs

-19.77

-12.82

-12.58

-11.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.29

13.81

16.52

13.33

Operating profit

7.53

6.7

8.19

6.77

OPM

4.3

7.21

10.76

7.87

Depreciation

-1.02

-1

-0.96

-0.97

Interest expense

-1.48

-2.36

-3.44

-3.55

Other income

0.25

0.5

0.36

0.76

Profit before tax

5.28

3.83

4.15

3

Taxes

-1.25

-0.7

-1.21

-0.94

Tax rate

-23.74

-18.31

-29.19

-31.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.03

3.12

2.94

2.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.03

3.12

2.94

2.06

yoy growth (%)

28.81

6.43

42.56

6.76

NPM

2.3

3.37

3.86

2.39

