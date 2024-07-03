Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
94.3
92.75
91.39
98.44
68.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
94.3
92.75
91.39
98.44
68.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.34
0.05
0.83
-0.13
0.26
Total Income
94.64
92.8
92.22
98.31
68.71
Total Expenditure
94.87
93.55
97.19
113.52
71.27
PBIDT
-0.23
-0.75
-4.97
-15.21
-2.56
Interest
2.57
2.44
3.63
3.01
2.88
PBDT
-2.81
-3.18
-8.6
-18.22
-5.44
Depreciation
0.67
0.67
0.64
0.71
0.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
0.04
0
-0.32
Deferred Tax
0
0
-8.27
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.49
-3.85
-1.01
-18.94
-5.83
Minority Interest After NP
-0.84
-0.26
-1.64
-4.95
-0.85
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.65
-3.59
0.63
-13.99
-4.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.65
-3.59
0.63
-13.99
-4.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.65
-3.59
0.63
-14
-4.98
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.99
9.99
9.99
9.99
9.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.24
-0.8
-5.43
-15.45
-3.73
PBDTM(%)
-2.97
-3.42
-9.41
-18.5
-7.94
PATM(%)
-3.7
-4.15
-1.1
-19.24
-8.51
