iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

43
(1.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

94.3

92.75

91.39

98.44

68.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

94.3

92.75

91.39

98.44

68.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.34

0.05

0.83

-0.13

0.26

Total Income

94.64

92.8

92.22

98.31

68.71

Total Expenditure

94.87

93.55

97.19

113.52

71.27

PBIDT

-0.23

-0.75

-4.97

-15.21

-2.56

Interest

2.57

2.44

3.63

3.01

2.88

PBDT

-2.81

-3.18

-8.6

-18.22

-5.44

Depreciation

0.67

0.67

0.64

0.71

0.71

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0

0.04

0

-0.32

Deferred Tax

0

0

-8.27

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.49

-3.85

-1.01

-18.94

-5.83

Minority Interest After NP

-0.84

-0.26

-1.64

-4.95

-0.85

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.65

-3.59

0.63

-13.99

-4.98

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.65

-3.59

0.63

-13.99

-4.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.65

-3.59

0.63

-14

-4.98

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.99

9.99

9.99

9.99

9.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.24

-0.8

-5.43

-15.45

-3.73

PBDTM(%)

-2.97

-3.42

-9.41

-18.5

-7.94

PATM(%)

-3.7

-4.15

-1.1

-19.24

-8.51

Shiva Global: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.