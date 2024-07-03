iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

43.6
(1.40%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

272.88

418.27

445.17

402.36

381.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

272.88

418.27

445.17

402.36

381.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.32

0.39

0.73

0.51

0.57

Total Income

273.2

418.66

445.9

402.88

382.44

Total Expenditure

286.47

401.6

423.36

389.28

366.48

PBIDT

-13.27

17.06

22.54

13.6

15.96

Interest

8.88

6.63

4.92

3.78

5.52

PBDT

-22.15

10.43

17.62

9.82

10.44

Depreciation

2.14

2.05

1.89

1.83

1.63

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

2.11

3.93

2.15

2.18

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-24.3

6.28

11.81

5.84

6.62

Minority Interest After NP

-5.98

0.88

2.12

1.41

2.18

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-18.32

5.4

9.69

4.44

4.44

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-18.32

5.4

9.69

4.44

4.44

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-18.33

5.4

9.7

4.44

4.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.99

9.99

9.99

9.99

9.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-4.86

4.07

5.06

3.38

4.17

PBDTM(%)

-8.11

2.49

3.95

2.44

2.73

PATM(%)

-8.9

1.5

2.65

1.45

1.73

Shiva Global: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.