Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
272.88
418.27
445.17
402.36
381.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
272.88
418.27
445.17
402.36
381.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.32
0.39
0.73
0.51
0.57
Total Income
273.2
418.66
445.9
402.88
382.44
Total Expenditure
286.47
401.6
423.36
389.28
366.48
PBIDT
-13.27
17.06
22.54
13.6
15.96
Interest
8.88
6.63
4.92
3.78
5.52
PBDT
-22.15
10.43
17.62
9.82
10.44
Depreciation
2.14
2.05
1.89
1.83
1.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
2.11
3.93
2.15
2.18
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-24.3
6.28
11.81
5.84
6.62
Minority Interest After NP
-5.98
0.88
2.12
1.41
2.18
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-18.32
5.4
9.69
4.44
4.44
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-18.32
5.4
9.69
4.44
4.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-18.33
5.4
9.7
4.44
4.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.99
9.99
9.99
9.99
9.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4.86
4.07
5.06
3.38
4.17
PBDTM(%)
-8.11
2.49
3.95
2.44
2.73
PATM(%)
-8.9
1.5
2.65
1.45
1.73
