Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd Key Ratios

42.89
(0.80%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:01:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.95

10.31

0.52

-4.85

Op profit growth

6.28

-9.99

-1.46

-3.82

EBIT growth

6.56

-12.62

0.72

-2.71

Net profit growth

24.77

24.48

0.81

47.07

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.88

4.27

5.23

5.34

EBIT margin

3.58

3.93

4.97

4.96

Net profit margin

1.38

1.29

1.15

1.14

RoCE

10.43

9.35

10.71

10.71

RoNW

2.27

2.01

1.77

1.91

RoA

1

0.77

0.62

0.61

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

11.55

9.33

7.44

7.25

Dividend per share

0.5

0

0.6

0

Cash EPS

5.42

3.92

2.18

2.16

Book value per share

91.21

83.23

74.75

69.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.38

1.22

7.46

9.2

P/CEPS

5.08

2.9

25.39

30.75

P/B

0.3

0.13

0.74

0.96

EV/EBIDTA

3.4

4.35

5.84

6.6

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

11.74

0

Tax payout

-24.41

-20.36

-29.31

-30.62

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

49.41

61.72

80.46

89.37

Inventory days

57

79.42

86

85.73

Creditor days

-10.43

-17.05

-31.82

-49.94

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.89

-2.54

-1.91

-1.91

Net debt / equity

0.56

0.99

1.21

1.4

Net debt / op. profit

2.29

3.97

3.89

4.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-88.14

-88.75

-86.44

-86.62

Employee costs

-1.15

-1.23

-1.59

-1.62

Other costs

-6.81

-5.73

-6.72

-6.4

