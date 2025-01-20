Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.95
10.31
0.52
-4.85
Op profit growth
6.28
-9.99
-1.46
-3.82
EBIT growth
6.56
-12.62
0.72
-2.71
Net profit growth
24.77
24.48
0.81
47.07
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.88
4.27
5.23
5.34
EBIT margin
3.58
3.93
4.97
4.96
Net profit margin
1.38
1.29
1.15
1.14
RoCE
10.43
9.35
10.71
10.71
RoNW
2.27
2.01
1.77
1.91
RoA
1
0.77
0.62
0.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.55
9.33
7.44
7.25
Dividend per share
0.5
0
0.6
0
Cash EPS
5.42
3.92
2.18
2.16
Book value per share
91.21
83.23
74.75
69.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.38
1.22
7.46
9.2
P/CEPS
5.08
2.9
25.39
30.75
P/B
0.3
0.13
0.74
0.96
EV/EBIDTA
3.4
4.35
5.84
6.6
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
11.74
0
Tax payout
-24.41
-20.36
-29.31
-30.62
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
49.41
61.72
80.46
89.37
Inventory days
57
79.42
86
85.73
Creditor days
-10.43
-17.05
-31.82
-49.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.89
-2.54
-1.91
-1.91
Net debt / equity
0.56
0.99
1.21
1.4
Net debt / op. profit
2.29
3.97
3.89
4.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-88.14
-88.75
-86.44
-86.62
Employee costs
-1.15
-1.23
-1.59
-1.62
Other costs
-6.81
-5.73
-6.72
-6.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.