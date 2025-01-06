Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.28
3.83
4.15
3
Depreciation
-1.02
-1
-0.96
-0.97
Tax paid
-1.25
-0.7
-1.21
-0.94
Working capital
5.38
2.86
-3.72
6.71
Other operating items
Operating
8.39
4.98
-1.74
7.79
Capital expenditure
2
5.21
0
-13.93
Free cash flow
10.39
10.19
-1.74
-6.13
Equity raised
89.71
84.24
79.71
74.66
Investing
0.05
-10.35
-0.14
-0.03
Financing
5.96
0.22
-2.68
9.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0.59
0
Net in cash
106.11
84.3
75.74
78.21
