Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

42.87
(-4.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd

Shiva Global FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.28

3.83

4.15

3

Depreciation

-1.02

-1

-0.96

-0.97

Tax paid

-1.25

-0.7

-1.21

-0.94

Working capital

5.38

2.86

-3.72

6.71

Other operating items

Operating

8.39

4.98

-1.74

7.79

Capital expenditure

2

5.21

0

-13.93

Free cash flow

10.39

10.19

-1.74

-6.13

Equity raised

89.71

84.24

79.71

74.66

Investing

0.05

-10.35

-0.14

-0.03

Financing

5.96

0.22

-2.68

9.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0.59

0

Net in cash

106.11

84.3

75.74

78.21

QUICKLINKS FOR Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd

