Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd Share Price

43
(-4.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 44.94
  Day's High 44.94
  52 Wk High 81.4
  Prev. Close 44.94
  Day's Low 42.14
  52 Wk Low 37.05
  Turnover (lac) 1.83
  P/E 0
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 59.92
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 42.97
  Div. Yield 0
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

44.94

Prev. Close

44.94

Turnover(Lac.)

1.83

Day's High

44.94

Day's Low

42.14

52 Week's High

81.4

52 Week's Low

37.05

Book Value

59.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.97

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 40.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.99

9.99

9.99

9.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

55

64.69

60.41

48.89

Net Worth

64.99

74.68

70.4

58.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

175.13

92.85

76.15

86.03

yoy growth (%)

88.62

21.92

-11.48

-21.98

Raw materials

-145.49

-71.13

-53.53

-65.77

As % of sales

83.07

76.61

70.29

76.44

Employee costs

-2.33

-2.18

-1.84

-2.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.28

3.83

4.15

3

Depreciation

-1.02

-1

-0.96

-0.97

Tax paid

-1.25

-0.7

-1.21

-0.94

Working capital

5.38

2.86

-3.72

6.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

88.62

21.92

-11.48

-21.98

Op profit growth

12.43

-18.22

20.95

-8.03

EBIT growth

9.14

-18.39

15.68

-7.15

Net profit growth

28.81

6.43

42.56

6.76

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

364.27

540.2

638.32

572.66

489.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

364.27

540.2

638.32

572.66

489.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.15

1.25

1.16

0.82

0.79

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.2

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.4

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.2

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.6

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.55

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Omprakash Gilda

Director

Arun R Toshniwal

Director

Deepak S Maliwal

Director

Narayanlal P Kalantri

Independent Director

Santosh Malpani

Independent Director

Divakar Shetty

Independent Director

Sandhya Maheshwari

Independent Director

Rajesh K Agrawal

Independent Director

Prakash Nihalani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rashmi Ganesh Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd

Summary

Shiva Global Agro Industries Limited was originally incorporated in January, 1993 in the name of Shiva Fertlizers Limited. The Company name was later on changed to the present Shiva Global Agro Industries Limited in December, 2010. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of fertilizers and trading in other agricultural commodities. It manufactures fertilizers, soil and crop health products, Oil, De-oiled Cakes (DOC) and Hybrid Seed Varieties. It manufactures both the NPK and the SSP Fertilizers.SGAIL produces SSP & NPK mix fertilizers in its Nanded plant in Maharashtra. GFPL produces NPK mix fertilizers at its plants located in Karad (Maharashtra) & Raibag (Karnataka). Shiva Parvati & SAFPL are engaged in solvent extraction to produce edible & non-edible oil, de-oiled cakes. Their solvent extraction plants are located at Hingoli & Nanded respectively. Kirtiman develops seeds for high-yielding crops & undertakes agricultural research. Shiva Global Agro Industries began as a fertilizer manufacturing unit in 1993 with the name Shiva Fertilizers and grew over the next 18 years to become a company that provides a holistic range of solutions for the farmers agri-based needs. Their research-based production of research and hybrid seeds, and the ability to manufacture our own raw materials has ensured that they are able to supply quality, cost-effective products to the Indian farmer.In the year 1994, the company commenced its commercial production. It came out with its pu
Company FAQs

What is the Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd share price today?

The Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd is ₹42.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd is ₹37.05 and ₹81.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd?

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.21%, 3 Years at -17.04%, 1 Year at -36.32%, 6 Month at -8.29%, 3 Month at 9.93% and 1 Month at 5.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.96 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 40.02 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

