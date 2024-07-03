Summary

Shiva Global Agro Industries Limited was originally incorporated in January, 1993 in the name of Shiva Fertlizers Limited. The Company name was later on changed to the present Shiva Global Agro Industries Limited in December, 2010. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of fertilizers and trading in other agricultural commodities. It manufactures fertilizers, soil and crop health products, Oil, De-oiled Cakes (DOC) and Hybrid Seed Varieties. It manufactures both the NPK and the SSP Fertilizers.SGAIL produces SSP & NPK mix fertilizers in its Nanded plant in Maharashtra. GFPL produces NPK mix fertilizers at its plants located in Karad (Maharashtra) & Raibag (Karnataka). Shiva Parvati & SAFPL are engaged in solvent extraction to produce edible & non-edible oil, de-oiled cakes. Their solvent extraction plants are located at Hingoli & Nanded respectively. Kirtiman develops seeds for high-yielding crops & undertakes agricultural research. Shiva Global Agro Industries began as a fertilizer manufacturing unit in 1993 with the name Shiva Fertilizers and grew over the next 18 years to become a company that provides a holistic range of solutions for the farmers agri-based needs. Their research-based production of research and hybrid seeds, and the ability to manufacture our own raw materials has ensured that they are able to supply quality, cost-effective products to the Indian farmer.In the year 1994, the company commenced its commercial production. It came out with its pu

