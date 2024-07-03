Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹44.94
Prev. Close₹44.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.83
Day's High₹44.94
Day's Low₹42.14
52 Week's High₹81.4
52 Week's Low₹37.05
Book Value₹59.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.97
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.99
9.99
9.99
9.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55
64.69
60.41
48.89
Net Worth
64.99
74.68
70.4
58.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
175.13
92.85
76.15
86.03
yoy growth (%)
88.62
21.92
-11.48
-21.98
Raw materials
-145.49
-71.13
-53.53
-65.77
As % of sales
83.07
76.61
70.29
76.44
Employee costs
-2.33
-2.18
-1.84
-2.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.28
3.83
4.15
3
Depreciation
-1.02
-1
-0.96
-0.97
Tax paid
-1.25
-0.7
-1.21
-0.94
Working capital
5.38
2.86
-3.72
6.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
88.62
21.92
-11.48
-21.98
Op profit growth
12.43
-18.22
20.95
-8.03
EBIT growth
9.14
-18.39
15.68
-7.15
Net profit growth
28.81
6.43
42.56
6.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
364.27
540.2
638.32
572.66
489.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
364.27
540.2
638.32
572.66
489.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.15
1.25
1.16
0.82
0.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.2
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.4
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.2
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.6
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.55
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Omprakash Gilda
Director
Arun R Toshniwal
Director
Deepak S Maliwal
Director
Narayanlal P Kalantri
Independent Director
Santosh Malpani
Independent Director
Divakar Shetty
Independent Director
Sandhya Maheshwari
Independent Director
Rajesh K Agrawal
Independent Director
Prakash Nihalani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rashmi Ganesh Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Shiva Global Agro Industries Limited was originally incorporated in January, 1993 in the name of Shiva Fertlizers Limited. The Company name was later on changed to the present Shiva Global Agro Industries Limited in December, 2010. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of fertilizers and trading in other agricultural commodities. It manufactures fertilizers, soil and crop health products, Oil, De-oiled Cakes (DOC) and Hybrid Seed Varieties. It manufactures both the NPK and the SSP Fertilizers.SGAIL produces SSP & NPK mix fertilizers in its Nanded plant in Maharashtra. GFPL produces NPK mix fertilizers at its plants located in Karad (Maharashtra) & Raibag (Karnataka). Shiva Parvati & SAFPL are engaged in solvent extraction to produce edible & non-edible oil, de-oiled cakes. Their solvent extraction plants are located at Hingoli & Nanded respectively. Kirtiman develops seeds for high-yielding crops & undertakes agricultural research. Shiva Global Agro Industries began as a fertilizer manufacturing unit in 1993 with the name Shiva Fertilizers and grew over the next 18 years to become a company that provides a holistic range of solutions for the farmers agri-based needs. Their research-based production of research and hybrid seeds, and the ability to manufacture our own raw materials has ensured that they are able to supply quality, cost-effective products to the Indian farmer.In the year 1994, the company commenced its commercial production. It came out with its pu
Read More
The Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd is ₹42.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd is ₹37.05 and ₹81.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.21%, 3 Years at -17.04%, 1 Year at -36.32%, 6 Month at -8.29%, 3 Month at 9.93% and 1 Month at 5.97%.
