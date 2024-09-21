The 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shiva Global Agro Industries Limited, will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 1.00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24, including the Notice of the 32nd AGM (Annual Report) for your kind reference and record With reference to our intimation dated August 29, 2024, informing about the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company to be held through Video Conference (VC) /Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) on September 21, 2024. In this regard, we wish to inform that the AGM was held on Saturday, September 21, 2024, through VC/OAVM, in compliance with related circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the summary of proceedings of 32nd AGM of the Company held on September 21, 2024. We request you to acknowledge and take it on your record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024)