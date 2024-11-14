Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

SHIVA GLOBAL AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

SHIVA GLOBAL AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Re-classification of the Status from Promoter / Promoter Group Category into Public Category subject to the approval of members of the Company and BSE Limited. 2. To consider and approve Sale/ Disposal of Investment in Ghatprabha Fertilizers Private Limited a Material Subsidiary Company. 3. To consider and approve Sale/ Disposal of Investment in Shiva Parvati Poultry Feed Private Limited a Material Subsidiary Company. 4. To consider and approve Sale/ Disposal of Investment in Shrinivasa Agro Foods Private Limited a Material Subsidiary Company. 5. Any other matter with the permission of chair.

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

SHIVA GLOBAL AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and to consider other business. This is in reference to our letter dated August 01, 2024, intimating about convening of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. In this regard, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e., August 06, 2024, approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and noted the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Falor Jhavar Khatod & Co., (ICAI Firm Regn. No. FRN 104223W), Statutory Auditors, on the same. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 06:25 p.m. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

SHIVA GLOBAL AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider other business. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024