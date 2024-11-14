iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd Board Meeting

41
(1.06%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Shiva Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
SHIVA GLOBAL AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
SHIVA GLOBAL AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Re-classification of the Status from Promoter / Promoter Group Category into Public Category subject to the approval of members of the Company and BSE Limited. 2. To consider and approve Sale/ Disposal of Investment in Ghatprabha Fertilizers Private Limited a Material Subsidiary Company. 3. To consider and approve Sale/ Disposal of Investment in Shiva Parvati Poultry Feed Private Limited a Material Subsidiary Company. 4. To consider and approve Sale/ Disposal of Investment in Shrinivasa Agro Foods Private Limited a Material Subsidiary Company. 5. Any other matter with the permission of chair.
Board Meeting6 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
SHIVA GLOBAL AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and to consider other business. This is in reference to our letter dated August 01, 2024, intimating about convening of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. In this regard, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e., August 06, 2024, approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and noted the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Falor Jhavar Khatod & Co., (ICAI Firm Regn. No. FRN 104223W), Statutory Auditors, on the same. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 06:25 p.m. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
SHIVA GLOBAL AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider other business. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
SHIVA GLOBAL AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 This is in reference to our letter dated February 05, 2024, intimating about convening of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. In this regard, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e., February 14, 2024, approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and noted the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Falor Jhavar Khatod & Co., (ICAI Firm Regn. No. FRN 104223W), Statutory Auditors, on the same. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 6:40 p.m. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Shiva Global: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.