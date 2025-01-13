Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.2
22.2
22.2
22.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-68.87
-50.6
30.19
85.09
Net Worth
-46.67
-28.4
52.39
107.29
Minority Interest
Debt
407.36
495
545.83
517.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
360.69
466.6
598.22
625.01
Fixed Assets
103.41
103.54
103.74
103.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
147.67
147.65
140.12
143.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.13
8.27
11.57
14.2
Networking Capital
104.4
204.42
336.58
360.28
Inventories
321.23
419.34
427.85
422.01
Inventory Days
3,123.27
Sundry Debtors
4.17
3.94
3.96
5.48
Debtor Days
40.55
Other Current Assets
77.02
79.74
104.31
102.71
Sundry Creditors
-18.05
-23.67
-19.17
-22.17
Creditor Days
164.07
Other Current Liabilities
-279.97
-274.93
-180.37
-147.75
Cash
1.08
2.72
6.21
3.67
Total Assets
360.69
466.6
598.22
625
