SectorRealty
Open₹46.75
Prev. Close₹46.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.46
Day's High₹47.08
Day's Low₹44.51
52 Week's High₹70
52 Week's Low₹36.25
Book Value₹-24.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)98.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.2
22.2
22.2
22.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-68.87
-50.6
30.19
85.09
Net Worth
-46.67
-28.4
52.39
107.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
49.31
86.92
102.89
101.87
yoy growth (%)
-43.26
-15.51
1
-35.61
Raw materials
23.84
74.37
-33.45
-8.8
As % of sales
48.33
85.56
32.51
8.64
Employee costs
-4.84
-7.68
-6.52
-5.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-14.44
2.03
3.73
2.85
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.13
-0.15
-0.23
Tax paid
-6.05
-0.94
-1.18
-0.07
Working capital
-11.28
151.38
60.93
-234.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.26
-15.51
1
-35.61
Op profit growth
-26.49
69.08
-29.51
16.99
EBIT growth
-10.85
73.65
-30.54
14.33
Net profit growth
-14,730.23
-57.46
-8.35
5.82
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
113.28
223.9
275.86
264.95
349.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
113.28
223.9
275.86
264.95
349.24
Other Operating Income
2.1
1.86
1.6
3.04
1.96
Other Income
45.2
4.05
7.1
13.18
2.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sunil Jha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krishna Kumar Pandey
Independent Director
Laxmi Chauhan
Independent Director
Vinod Kumar Pandey
Independent Director
Kumar Shankar Debaditya Chakrabarti Datta
Independent Director
Kumar Shankar Datta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd
Summary
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (Formerly known Peerless Abasan Finance Limited) was incorporated on 3 August, 1990. The Company is in the business of infrastructure Development, Construction & Real Estate, including hospitality.Apart from the head office in Calcutta, the company, at present, has branch offices in Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Guwahati and Jallandhar. In Nov.93, the company came out with a public issue to augment its long-term resources and also to strengthen its capital base. The company has adopted aggressive marketing of its housing loan schemes. It has decided to disburse the major portion of its loans to city-based real estate developers. The Company commenced its operations in 1999. The Company amalgamated with Shristi through Scheme of Amalgamation effective on 30 July, 2007 and the said Scheme was made effective from Appointed date i.e. 01.04.2005. Consequently, the entire business undertaking of the erstwhile Shristi stood vested in the Company on a going concern basis and accordingly, the name of Company got changed from Peerless Abasan Finance Limited to Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited through Scheme of Amalgamation in August, 2007. Upon amalgamation of Shristi with the Company, Shristi Urban Infrastructure Development Limited and its subsidiary Shristi Udaipur Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. and Viyekananda Skyroad Limited became subsidiaries of the Company.In 2010, the Company demerged the other business into a wholl
Read More
The Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd is ₹98.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd is 0 and -1.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd is ₹36.25 and ₹70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.81%, 3 Years at -3.60%, 1 Year at -16.20%, 6 Month at 11.55%, 3 Month at -18.96% and 1 Month at -11.60%.
