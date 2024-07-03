iifl-logo-icon 1
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Share Price

44.51
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:21:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.75
  • Day's High47.08
  • 52 Wk High70
  • Prev. Close46.85
  • Day's Low44.51
  • 52 Wk Low 36.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.46
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-24.54
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)98.81
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

46.75

Prev. Close

46.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.46

Day's High

47.08

Day's Low

44.51

52 Week's High

70

52 Week's Low

36.25

Book Value

-24.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

98.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.95%

Non-Promoter- 25.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.2

22.2

22.2

22.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-68.87

-50.6

30.19

85.09

Net Worth

-46.67

-28.4

52.39

107.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

49.31

86.92

102.89

101.87

yoy growth (%)

-43.26

-15.51

1

-35.61

Raw materials

23.84

74.37

-33.45

-8.8

As % of sales

48.33

85.56

32.51

8.64

Employee costs

-4.84

-7.68

-6.52

-5.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-14.44

2.03

3.73

2.85

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.13

-0.15

-0.23

Tax paid

-6.05

-0.94

-1.18

-0.07

Working capital

-11.28

151.38

60.93

-234.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.26

-15.51

1

-35.61

Op profit growth

-26.49

69.08

-29.51

16.99

EBIT growth

-10.85

73.65

-30.54

14.33

Net profit growth

-14,730.23

-57.46

-8.35

5.82

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

113.28

223.9

275.86

264.95

349.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

113.28

223.9

275.86

264.95

349.24

Other Operating Income

2.1

1.86

1.6

3.04

1.96

Other Income

45.2

4.05

7.1

13.18

2.22

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sunil Jha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krishna Kumar Pandey

Independent Director

Laxmi Chauhan

Independent Director

Vinod Kumar Pandey

Independent Director

Kumar Shankar Debaditya Chakrabarti Datta

Independent Director

Kumar Shankar Datta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd

Summary

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (Formerly known Peerless Abasan Finance Limited) was incorporated on 3 August, 1990. The Company is in the business of infrastructure Development, Construction & Real Estate, including hospitality.Apart from the head office in Calcutta, the company, at present, has branch offices in Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Guwahati and Jallandhar. In Nov.93, the company came out with a public issue to augment its long-term resources and also to strengthen its capital base. The company has adopted aggressive marketing of its housing loan schemes. It has decided to disburse the major portion of its loans to city-based real estate developers. The Company commenced its operations in 1999. The Company amalgamated with Shristi through Scheme of Amalgamation effective on 30 July, 2007 and the said Scheme was made effective from Appointed date i.e. 01.04.2005. Consequently, the entire business undertaking of the erstwhile Shristi stood vested in the Company on a going concern basis and accordingly, the name of Company got changed from Peerless Abasan Finance Limited to Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited through Scheme of Amalgamation in August, 2007. Upon amalgamation of Shristi with the Company, Shristi Urban Infrastructure Development Limited and its subsidiary Shristi Udaipur Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. and Viyekananda Skyroad Limited became subsidiaries of the Company.In 2010, the Company demerged the other business into a wholl
Company FAQs

What is the Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd is ₹98.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd is 0 and -1.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd is ₹36.25 and ₹70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd?

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.81%, 3 Years at -3.60%, 1 Year at -16.20%, 6 Month at 11.55%, 3 Month at -18.96% and 1 Month at -11.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.05 %

