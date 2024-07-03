Summary

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (Formerly known Peerless Abasan Finance Limited) was incorporated on 3 August, 1990. The Company is in the business of infrastructure Development, Construction & Real Estate, including hospitality.Apart from the head office in Calcutta, the company, at present, has branch offices in Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Guwahati and Jallandhar. In Nov.93, the company came out with a public issue to augment its long-term resources and also to strengthen its capital base. The company has adopted aggressive marketing of its housing loan schemes. It has decided to disburse the major portion of its loans to city-based real estate developers. The Company commenced its operations in 1999. The Company amalgamated with Shristi through Scheme of Amalgamation effective on 30 July, 2007 and the said Scheme was made effective from Appointed date i.e. 01.04.2005. Consequently, the entire business undertaking of the erstwhile Shristi stood vested in the Company on a going concern basis and accordingly, the name of Company got changed from Peerless Abasan Finance Limited to Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited through Scheme of Amalgamation in August, 2007. Upon amalgamation of Shristi with the Company, Shristi Urban Infrastructure Development Limited and its subsidiary Shristi Udaipur Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. and Viyekananda Skyroad Limited became subsidiaries of the Company.In 2010, the Company demerged the other business into a wholl

Read More