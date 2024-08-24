The Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. (IST) through video conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024) Please find enclosed herewith outcome of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024)