Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
749.9
|166.54
|1,83,445.35
|192.36
|0.67
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,178.3
|59.53
|1,12,459.46
|385.1
|0.2
|2,560.5
|172.74
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,988.05
|38.11
|71,453.29
|463.85
|0.2
|1,009.56
|377.22
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,405.6
|69.92
|71,175.68
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,470.65
|0
|62,475.27
|18.4
|0.12
|1,178.3
|271.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.