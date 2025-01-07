iifl-logo-icon 1
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

45
(1.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

49.31

86.92

102.89

101.87

yoy growth (%)

-43.26

-15.51

1

-35.61

Raw materials

23.84

74.37

-33.45

-8.8

As % of sales

48.33

85.56

32.51

8.64

Employee costs

-4.84

-7.68

-6.52

-5.76

As % of sales

9.82

8.83

6.34

5.65

Other costs

-33

-105.57

-34.49

-46.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

66.92

121.45

33.52

46.13

Operating profit

35.3

48.03

28.4

40.3

OPM

71.58

55.26

27.61

39.56

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.13

-0.15

-0.23

Interest expense

-61.59

-50.86

-26.72

-40.98

Other income

11.97

4.99

2.2

3.78

Profit before tax

-14.44

2.03

3.73

2.85

Taxes

-6.05

-0.94

-1.18

-0.07

Tax rate

41.89

-46.52

-31.68

-2.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-20.49

1.08

2.55

2.78

Exceptional items

-138.31

0

0

0

Net profit

-158.81

1.08

2.55

2.78

yoy growth (%)

-14,730.23

-57.46

-8.35

5.82

NPM

-322.01

1.24

2.48

2.73

