|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
49.31
86.92
102.89
101.87
yoy growth (%)
-43.26
-15.51
1
-35.61
Raw materials
23.84
74.37
-33.45
-8.8
As % of sales
48.33
85.56
32.51
8.64
Employee costs
-4.84
-7.68
-6.52
-5.76
As % of sales
9.82
8.83
6.34
5.65
Other costs
-33
-105.57
-34.49
-46.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
66.92
121.45
33.52
46.13
Operating profit
35.3
48.03
28.4
40.3
OPM
71.58
55.26
27.61
39.56
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.13
-0.15
-0.23
Interest expense
-61.59
-50.86
-26.72
-40.98
Other income
11.97
4.99
2.2
3.78
Profit before tax
-14.44
2.03
3.73
2.85
Taxes
-6.05
-0.94
-1.18
-0.07
Tax rate
41.89
-46.52
-31.68
-2.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-20.49
1.08
2.55
2.78
Exceptional items
-138.31
0
0
0
Net profit
-158.81
1.08
2.55
2.78
yoy growth (%)
-14,730.23
-57.46
-8.35
5.82
NPM
-322.01
1.24
2.48
2.73
