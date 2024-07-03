Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
13.79
12.81
-31.75
60.37
42.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.79
12.81
-31.75
60.37
42.31
Other Operating Income
0.37
0.08
0.39
0.58
0.29
Other Income
5.09
0.02
39.8
4.97
0.19
Total Income
19.25
12.91
8.44
65.91
42.79
Total Expenditure
17.02
13.78
-0.97
63.67
43.95
PBIDT
2.23
-0.87
9.42
2.24
-1.16
Interest
5.14
3.25
3.91
7.88
8.04
PBDT
-2.91
-4.11
5.51
-5.64
-9.2
Depreciation
0.02
0.03
-18.41
6.22
6.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax
0.5
0.33
0.83
2.15
0.55
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.42
-4.47
23.14
-14.06
-16.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
1.14
0.02
-1.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-9.92
-8.36
14.89
-19.09
-20.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
36.27
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-9.92
-8.36
-21.38
-19.09
-20.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.47
-3.77
7.22
-8.59
-9.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.2
22.2
22.2
22.2
22.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.17
-6.79
-29.66
3.71
-2.74
PBDTM(%)
-21.1
-32.08
-17.35
-9.34
-21.74
PATM(%)
-24.8
-34.89
-72.88
-23.28
-37.86
