Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

45
(1.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

13.79

12.81

-31.75

60.37

42.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.79

12.81

-31.75

60.37

42.31

Other Operating Income

0.37

0.08

0.39

0.58

0.29

Other Income

5.09

0.02

39.8

4.97

0.19

Total Income

19.25

12.91

8.44

65.91

42.79

Total Expenditure

17.02

13.78

-0.97

63.67

43.95

PBIDT

2.23

-0.87

9.42

2.24

-1.16

Interest

5.14

3.25

3.91

7.88

8.04

PBDT

-2.91

-4.11

5.51

-5.64

-9.2

Depreciation

0.02

0.03

-18.41

6.22

6.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-0.05

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax

0.5

0.33

0.83

2.15

0.55

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.42

-4.47

23.14

-14.06

-16.02

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

1.14

0.02

-1.05

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-9.92

-8.36

14.89

-19.09

-20.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

36.27

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-9.92

-8.36

-21.38

-19.09

-20.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.47

-3.77

7.22

-8.59

-9.55

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.2

22.2

22.2

22.2

22.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.17

-6.79

-29.66

3.71

-2.74

PBDTM(%)

-21.1

-32.08

-17.35

-9.34

-21.74

PATM(%)

-24.8

-34.89

-72.88

-23.28

-37.86

