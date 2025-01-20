iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

43.9
(2.86%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:18:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.69

95.93

3.15

-12.02

Op profit growth

-68.9

99.57

-20.17

-28.21

EBIT growth

-85.96

28.33

-18.96

-23.08

Net profit growth

-25.41

-4,683.97

-18.98

7.93

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.98

17.14

16.83

21.75

EBIT margin

2.43

13.25

20.23

25.75

Net profit margin

-25.29

-25.87

1.1

1.4

RoCE

0.5

3.55

2.96

4.21

RoNW

-8.83

-6.86

0.12

0.14

RoA

-1.31

-1.73

0.04

0.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-39.89

-40.94

0.89

1.1

Dividend per share

0

0.25

0.5

0.5

Cash EPS

-41.96

-48.09

0.75

0.92

Book value per share

54.79

117.9

180.16

179.91

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.39

-2.32

312.3

318.18

P/CEPS

-1.32

-1.97

367.24

378.37

P/B

1.01

0.8

1.54

1.94

EV/EBIDTA

37.83

20.17

39.04

31.99

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

55.98

45.35

Tax payout

43.22

23.15

-41.56

-5.03

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

76.47

89.71

218.6

177.83

Inventory days

579.92

342.44

488.11

550.87

Creditor days

-207.37

-129.98

-155.72

-154.36

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.1

-0.39

-1.1

-1.05

Net debt / equity

8.9

4

2.02

1.67

Net debt / op. profit

57.86

17.41

26.87

17.66

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

7.81

15.75

-19.23

-27.61

Employee costs

-11.76

-9.38

-10.02

-5.94

Other costs

-89.06

-89.22

-53.9

-44.68

Shristi Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.