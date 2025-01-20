Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.69
95.93
3.15
-12.02
Op profit growth
-68.9
99.57
-20.17
-28.21
EBIT growth
-85.96
28.33
-18.96
-23.08
Net profit growth
-25.41
-4,683.97
-18.98
7.93
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.98
17.14
16.83
21.75
EBIT margin
2.43
13.25
20.23
25.75
Net profit margin
-25.29
-25.87
1.1
1.4
RoCE
0.5
3.55
2.96
4.21
RoNW
-8.83
-6.86
0.12
0.14
RoA
-1.31
-1.73
0.04
0.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-39.89
-40.94
0.89
1.1
Dividend per share
0
0.25
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
-41.96
-48.09
0.75
0.92
Book value per share
54.79
117.9
180.16
179.91
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.39
-2.32
312.3
318.18
P/CEPS
-1.32
-1.97
367.24
378.37
P/B
1.01
0.8
1.54
1.94
EV/EBIDTA
37.83
20.17
39.04
31.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
55.98
45.35
Tax payout
43.22
23.15
-41.56
-5.03
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
76.47
89.71
218.6
177.83
Inventory days
579.92
342.44
488.11
550.87
Creditor days
-207.37
-129.98
-155.72
-154.36
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.1
-0.39
-1.1
-1.05
Net debt / equity
8.9
4
2.02
1.67
Net debt / op. profit
57.86
17.41
26.87
17.66
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
7.81
15.75
-19.23
-27.61
Employee costs
-11.76
-9.38
-10.02
-5.94
Other costs
-89.06
-89.22
-53.9
-44.68
