Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-14.44
2.03
3.73
2.85
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.13
-0.15
-0.23
Tax paid
-6.05
-0.94
-1.18
-0.07
Working capital
-11.28
151.38
60.93
-234.97
Other operating items
Operating
-31.89
152.32
63.32
-232.42
Capital expenditure
-77.02
-17.92
1.08
-6.25
Free cash flow
-108.91
134.4
64.4
-238.67
Equity raised
559.15
691.65
752.35
750.01
Investing
-132.78
-0.76
0.07
-0.14
Financing
26.65
255.52
94.14
88.62
Dividends paid
0
0
1.11
1.11
Net in cash
344.1
1,080.81
912.09
600.92
No Record Found
