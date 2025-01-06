iifl-logo-icon 1
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

44.51
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Shristi Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-14.44

2.03

3.73

2.85

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.13

-0.15

-0.23

Tax paid

-6.05

-0.94

-1.18

-0.07

Working capital

-11.28

151.38

60.93

-234.97

Other operating items

Operating

-31.89

152.32

63.32

-232.42

Capital expenditure

-77.02

-17.92

1.08

-6.25

Free cash flow

-108.91

134.4

64.4

-238.67

Equity raised

559.15

691.65

752.35

750.01

Investing

-132.78

-0.76

0.07

-0.14

Financing

26.65

255.52

94.14

88.62

Dividends paid

0

0

1.11

1.11

Net in cash

344.1

1,080.81

912.09

600.92

