iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

42.03
(-1.91%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Shristi Infra CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
SHRISTI INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. In continuation to our letter dated November 6, 2024, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, November 12, 2024, commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:45 P.M. has approved the followings: (i) Financial Results: Pursuant to Regulation 33 & 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. (ii) Appointment of M/s. K. Arun & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. This is for your information and record.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
SHRISTI INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In continuation to our letter dated August 8, 2024, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 14, 2024, commenced at 2:30 P.M. and concluded at 5:45 P.M. has approved the following: (i) Financial Results: Pursuant to Regulation 33 & 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. (ii) Appointment of Mr. Sumit Pansari as the Chief Financial Officer of the company. (iii) Re-appointment of M/s. D. Radhakrishnan & Co., Practicing Cost Accountants (FRN 000018), as Cost Auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-2025. This is for your information and record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
SHRISTI INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Please find attached herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e 28th May, 2024 has considered and approved the re-appointment of M/s. Saraf Chandra & LLP Chartered Accountant (FRN: 315096E/ E30027) for the financial year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
SHRISTI INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. This is for your information and record. In continuation to our letter dated February 2, 2024, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. February 9, 2024, have duly approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Shristi Infra: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.