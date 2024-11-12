Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SHRISTI INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. In continuation to our letter dated November 6, 2024, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, November 12, 2024, commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:45 P.M. has approved the followings: (i) Financial Results: Pursuant to Regulation 33 & 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. (ii) Appointment of M/s. K. Arun & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. This is for your information and record.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

SHRISTI INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In continuation to our letter dated August 8, 2024, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 14, 2024, commenced at 2:30 P.M. and concluded at 5:45 P.M. has approved the following: (i) Financial Results: Pursuant to Regulation 33 & 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. (ii) Appointment of Mr. Sumit Pansari as the Chief Financial Officer of the company. (iii) Re-appointment of M/s. D. Radhakrishnan & Co., Practicing Cost Accountants (FRN 000018), as Cost Auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-2025. This is for your information and record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

SHRISTI INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Please find attached herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e 28th May, 2024 has considered and approved the re-appointment of M/s. Saraf Chandra & LLP Chartered Accountant (FRN: 315096E/ E30027) for the financial year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024