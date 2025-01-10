Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 34th Boards Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of your Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The summarized standalone and consolidated financial performance of your Company is as under:

FINANCIAL RESULTS: ( in lakhs)

Standalone Consolidated Particulars Year Ended March 31, 2024 Year Ended March 31, 2023 Year Ended March 31, 2024 Year Ended March 31, 2023 Total Revenue 10,949.35 5,613.73 12,348.54 22,980.01 Total Expenses (Excluding Finance Cost, Depreciation and Amortization) 13,264.95 5,617.69 14,684.09 20,781.51 Earnings Before Finance Cost, Depreciation, Tax and Amortization (EBIDTA) (2,315.60) (3.96) (2,335.55) 2,198.50 Less: Finance Cost 2,808.50 6,438.75 2,813.15 6,579.75 Earnings Before Depreciation, Tax and Amortization (EBDTA) (5,124.10) (6,442.71) (5,148.69) (4,381.25) Less: Depreciation and Amortization 14.97 18.10 15.01 2,488.32 Earning Before Tax and Share of Profit / (Loss) of Associates and Joint Ventures (5,139.07) (6,460.81) (5,163.71) (6,869.57) Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associates & Joint Ventures - - (2,149.64) (1,467.16) Less: Exceptional items 3,710.13 (1,048.95) 3,710.13 (1,048.95) Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax (1,428.94) (7,509.76) (3,603.22) (9,385.68) Less: Current Tax 1.32 1.17 5.02 47.18 Deferred Tax 409.27 330.60 409.27 339.12 Net Profit/(Loss) (1,839.53) (7,841.53) (4,017.51) (9,771.98) Other Comprehensive Income (13.02) (1.05) 9.99 (13.00) Total Comprehensive Income (1,826.51) (7,842.58) (4,007.52) (9,784.98) Earnings Per Share(EPS) (8.29) (35.32) (18.10) (44.02)

DIVIDEND

The Board has not recommended any dividend for this year.

BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS REVIEW

Your Company is having interests in the business of construction & real estate. The Company carries on such businesses either directly and/or through its various subsidiaries, joint ventures & associates which are collectively referred to as "Shristi Group" or "Shristi".

During the year under review, the total revenue of the Company on a standalone basis is Rs. 10,949.35 lakhs and Loss before Tax is Rs. 1,428.94 lakhs. On a consolidated basis, total revenue of the Company is Rs. 12,348.54 lakhs and Loss before Tax is 3,603.22 lakhs.

However, on a standalone basis, the Company made a Loss of Rs. 1,839.53 lakhs as compared to Rs. 7,841.53 lakhs in the previous year. Also on a consolidated basis, the Company has incurred a loss of Rs. 4,017.51 lakhs as compared to Rs. 9,771.98 lakhs in the previous year.

While total revenue for the financial year under consideration is Rs. 10,949.35 lakhs compared to Rs. 5,613.73 lakhs for the previous year, which is higher by Rs. 5,335.62 lakhs. As the company has recognised revenue of units which are handed over during the financial year, the reduction in losses for the year is due to reduction in finance cost as the company has made repayment of bank loan.

Also Sarga Hotel Private Limited (‘SHPL) material subsidiary of the Company wherein a CIRP (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) was initiated w.e.f. February 11, 2022 and subsequently a resolution plan was approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench (‘NCLT), vide its order dated January 4, 2024. In this regard the financials of SHPL has been derecognized and eliminated from the Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company during the last quarter.

SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Statement in Form AOC-1 containing the salient features of the financial statements of your Companys Subsidiaries and Associate Companies pursuant to the proviso to Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, forms part of the Annual Report. Further, in line with Section 129(3) of the Act read with the Rules above, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, and in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards, Consolidated Financial Statements prepared by your Company include financial information of its Subsidiaries and Associate Companies as per Rule 8(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, forms part of the annual accounts of each of the Subsidiaries and Associate Companies which have been placed on the website of your Company www.shristicorp.com . Members interested in obtaining a copy of the annual accounts of the Subsidiaries and Associate Companies may write to the Company Secretary at your Companys Registered Office.

The Subsidiaries of the Company function independently with an adequately empowered Board of Directors. Sarga Hotel Private Limited (‘SHPL) (‘material subsidiary of the Company) has ceased to continue as material subsidiary of the Company pursuant to the order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench (‘NCLT),vide its order dated January 4, 2024.Sarga Udaipur Hotels and Resorts Private Limited (‘SUHRPL), a subsidiary of the Company was admitted under Section 10 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC), under the Honble NCLT, vide its order dated 29th April, 2022.

Bengal Shristi Infrastructure Development Limited and Haldia Water Services Private Limited are the associate company.

POLICY FOR DETERMINING MATERIAL SUBSIDIARIES

The Company has placed a Policy for determining ‘Material Subsidiaries as per Regulation 16 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended. The said policy is available on your Companys website www.shristicorp.com, and a link to the same has been provided elsewhere in this report.

As of March 31, 2024, Sarga Hotel Private Limited is no longer a material subsidiary of your Company, pursuant to the order of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench (‘NCLT), dated January 4, 2024.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

The Company had allotted 1450-Listed, Rated, Secured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) with a face value of Rs.10 lakhs each aggregating to Rs.145 crores (Rupees One Hundred Forty Five Crores Only) by way of Private Placement on November 30, 2016 to RBL Bank Limited ("Debenture holder"), which are due to be redeemed on November 30, 2026. The said NCDs are listed on the Debt Market Segment of BSE Limited and interest on the said NCD was paid as per the terms & conditions. The terms of NCD also include a put option up to a maximum amount of Rs.35 crores which can be exercised every year till November 30, 2025.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year under review, no amount was transferred to the General Reserve.

DEPOSIT

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the ambit of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

The details of significant changes (i.e. change of 25% or more as compared to immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios along with detailed explanations thereof are given as below:

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Remarks

Debtors Turnover 24.27 19.91 N.A Inventory Turnover 0.32 0.12 Revenue from operations have increased by around 94.52% year on year. Current Ratio 1.23 1.29 N.A Interest Coverage Ratio 0.50 -0.16 Profit/(Loss) before Interest, depreciation and tax has increased year on year majorly due to exceptional item credited into profit and loss account. Debt Equity Ratio -8.73 -17.43 Losses incurred since past few years has eroded the Equity of the company. Operating Profit Margin (%) 5.64 -28.07 Operative profit margin have increased year on year as a result of Earnings before interest, depreciation and tax (EBIDT) of the company become negative due to exceptional item charged to the profit and loss account. Net Profit Margin (%) -16.80 -139.68 Net loss margin have decreased year on year on account of exceptional item credited into the profit and loss account. Return on Net worth (%) Nil Nil NA

The Company has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (referred to as IND AS) notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) read with Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 with effect from April 1, 2017 and therefore IND AS issued, notified and made effective till the financial statements have been considered for the purpose of preparation of these financial statements.

PROMOTER GROUP SHAREHOLDING

During the year under review, there were no instances of acquisitions as well as the transfer of shares amongst the Promoter/Promoters Group of your Company resulting in no change in Companys Promoter/Promoters Group shareholding. The aggregate shareholding of Promoter/Promoters Group of your Company as on March 31, 2024, is as follows:

Sl. No. 1. Name of the Promoter / Promoters Group Mr. Sujit Kanoria Shareholding No. 1,00,600 % 0.45 2. M/s. Adishakti Commercial Private Limited* 1,65,38,319 74.50 Total 1,66,38,919 74.95

*As on 31st March, 2024, 30,80,000 shares of M/s. Adishakti Commercial Private Limited were under pledge.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND AND SHARES TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

During the year under review, your Company had transferred a sum of Rs. 113,355.50 to the Investor Education & Protection Fund (IEPF) of the Central Government, being the dividend amount pertaining to the FY 2015-16, which was due & payable and remained unclaimed and unpaid for a period of 7 (seven) years, in compliance with the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, during the year under review, equity shares amounting to Rs. 82,600 were transferred to the IEPF pertaining to the FY 2015-16.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The provisions under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules made thereunder are not applicable as the Company is not meeting any criteria specified therein.

INTERNAL CONTROLS AND AUDIT

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls concerning the financial statements which were tested, and no reportable material weakness was observed. Internal control systems and process level checks and balances are reviewed and updated continuously. The internal control is supplemented by an extensive program of internal audit, reviewed by the management, documented policies, guidelines and procedures. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee. Based on the report of the Internal Audit, corrective actions are undertaken in the respective areas, thereby strengthening and maintaining a healthy Internal Control System.

HUMAN RESOURCE

The Companys employees have always been one of the key stakeholders. We are committed to hiring and retaining the best talent. We focus on promoting a collaborative, transparent and participative organization culture, and rewarding merit and sustained high performance.

Disclosures under Section 197 of the Act and Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment an Remuneration of managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided separately as ‘Annexure I to this report.

In terms of the Section 136 of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, the Report and Financial Statements are being sent to the shareholders excluding information on details of employee remuneration as required under provisions of Section 197 of the Act and Rule 5(2) & 5(3) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Any shareholder interested in obtaining copy of the aforesaid information, may send an email to the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer at secretarial@shristicorp.com .

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adhere to the Corporate Governance requirements. The report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, forms an integral part of this report. The requisite certificate from a Practicing Company Secretary confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to the report on Corporate Governance.

DETAILS OF BOARD & COMMITTEE MEETINGS

During the Financial Year 2023-24, 5 (five) Board Meetings were held, and the details of such Board Meetings including the Committee Meetings have been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this report. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Company currently has the following Committees:

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination & Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

4. Committee of Directors

5. Share Transfer Committee

6. Internal Complaint Committee

The details concerning the composition, terms of reference and numbers of meetings held, etc., of the Board Committees, are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, forming part of this report.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Act, the draft Annual Return of the Company for the Financial Year March 31, 2024 is uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.shristicorp.com . The final Annual Return shall be uploaded in the same web link after the said Return is filed with the Registrar of Companies.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLEBLOWER POLICY

In terms of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, your Company has formulated the Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instances of unethical and/or improper conduct and auctioning suitable steps to investigate and correct the same. The said policy is available on your Companys website www.shristicorp.com , and a link to the said policy has been provided elsewhere in this report.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has been employing women employees in various cadres within its office premises and including its site offices. The Company has in place a policy against Sexual Harassment in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) is set up to redress any complaints received and are monitored by line supervisors. All employees are covered under the policy. There was no complaint received from any employee during the financial year 2023-24, and hence no complaint is outstanding as on March 31, 2024, for redressal. The Committee meets at a certain interval.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

Your Company, being an infrastructure company, is exempted from the provisions as applicable to investments, loans, guarantees and securities under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts/arrangements/transactions entered into by the Company during the financial year with related parties were on an arms length basis. There were materially significant related party transactions as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended. The Audit Committee reviews all related party transactions every quarter and year. Since all related party transactions entered into by your Company are on arms length basis, Form AOC-2 does not apply to your Company. The related party transactions are entered into based on considerations of various business exigencies, such as synergy in operations, legal requirements, liquidity and capital resources of subsidiaries and associates. The policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board from time to time is available on your Companys website www.shristicorp.com , and a link to the said policy has been provided elsewhere in this report. Your Directors draw the attention of the members to Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements which sets out related party disclosures.

PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

(A) Conservation of energy

(i) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy

? Installation of LED street lights & LED light fittings

(ii) The steps taken by the company for utilising alternate sources of energy

? DG Power Back Up:

? Energy Security

? Peak Load Management

? Support for Renewable Integration

? Efficient Energy Utilizatio

(B) Technology Absorption

(i) The efforts made towards technology absorption:

? New Technology Absorption

? Recycle & Reuse During Construction

? Use of Wastage Rubbish or Sand-Filled Cement Bags for Earth Stability

? Use of Scrap Steel in Construction Activities

? Use of Wastage Paver Blocks & AAC Blocks for Soling

? Recycle & Reuse Post Construction

? Liquid Waste

? Solid Waste

? Conserving Natural Resources by Minimizing Waste Generation and Environmental Emissions

? Rainwater Harvesting System

? Solar Power Structure

(ii) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development, or import substitution:

? Gabion Wall for Earth Retention

? Use of Diverter

? Use of Domal Section

? Use of Paver Blocks in Roads

During the year under review, the total foreign exchange expenditure of your Company was Nil (previous year Nil).

STATUTORY AUDITORS, THEIR REPORT AND NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

M/s. R Kothari & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Kolkata (Firm Registration Number: 307069E/E300266) was appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of the 32nd Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2027.

M/s. R Kothari & Co. LLP., Statutory Auditors have given a modified opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 that (i) Non- provision of interest expense on the borrowing from Srei Equipment Finance Limited, which is not in accordance with the requirement of Ind AS 23 (ii) Sarga Udaipur Hotels & Resorts Private Limited (SUHRPL), a step down subsidiary of the Company has been admitted under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) at Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata ("NCLT") on April 29, 2022 (iii) Asian Healthcare Services Limited (erstwhile associate) has not commenced any business operation since its incorporation and has reported accumulated losses. Further, the Auditors have also provided for emphasis of matter in the Standalone Auditors Report, which are self- explanatory.

The Statutory Auditors of the Company have given a modified opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 (i) Non- provision of interest expense on the borrowing from Srei Equipment Finance Limited, which is not in accordance with the requirement of Ind AS 23 (ii) Sarga Udaipur Hotels & Resorts Private Limited (SUHRPL), a step down subsidiary of the Company has been admitted under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) at Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata ("NCLT") on April 29, 2022 (iii) Asian Healthcare Services Limited (erstwhile associate) has not commenced any business operation since its incorporation and has reported accumulated losses. Further, the Auditors have also provided for emphasis of matter in the Consolidated Auditors Report, which are self- explanatory.

The notes to financial statements referred to in the Auditors Report issued for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors have not reported any matter under Section 143(12) of the Act; therefore, no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(ca) of the Act.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under, the Board has appointed M/s. K. Arun & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, is annexed herewith and marked as ‘Annexure II to this report. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

COST AUDITORS AND THEIR AUDIT REPORT

During the year, M/s. D. Radhakrishnan & Co., Cost Accountants (Firm Regn. No. 000018) was appointed as Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year ended 2023-24 for conducting the audit of cost records of the Company. Your Company is maintaining the requisite cost records and the Cost Audit Report for the FY 2023-24 shall be filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in due course.

As per the provisions of the Act, the remuneration payable to cost auditors is required to be placed before the members in a general meeting for ratification. Accordingly, a resolution seeking members ratification for the remuneration payable to M/s D. Radhakrishnan & Co., Cost Accountants for FY 2023-24 was included in the notice convening the 33rd AGM and subsequently ratified by the members.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Composition of the Board

The Board is composed of 5 (Five) Independent Directors and 1 (One) Executive Director.

During the year, Mr. Ravikant Baheti had tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. December 15, 2023 (closure of business hrs). Subsequently, on recommendation of Nomination & Recommendation Committee and approval of Board of Directors, Mr. Neeraj Sureka was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f December 15, 2023 (closure of business hrs).

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under both the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Director Retiring by Rotation

In terms of Section 152 of the Companies Act 2013, Mr. Sunil Jha, Managing Director (DIN: 00085667) is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

Key Managerial Personnel

As on the date of this Report, Mr. Sunil Jha (DIN: 00085667), Managing Director, Mr. Neeraj Sureka, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Krishna Kumar Pandey, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer are the Key Managerial Personnel as per the provisions of the Act and rules made thereunder.

Performance Evaluation and meeting of Independent Directors

The performance evaluation of the Board, its Chairman, and the Non-Independent Directors were carried out by the Independent Directors, taking into account the views of the Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors. The Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) also carried out an evaluation of every Directors performance. The Board carried out an evaluation of its own performance and that of its Committees as well as evaluation of the performance of the Directors individually. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was also carried out by the entire Board (excluding the director being evaluated). This exercise was based on the criteria formulated by NRC and in context of the Guidance Note issued by SEBI dated January 5, 2017. The evaluation framework focused on various aspects of the Board and Committees such as review, timely information from management etc. Also, the performance of individual Directors was divided into Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors and based on the parameters such as contribution, attendance, decision making, external knowledge etc. The result of the evaluation was satisfactory and meets the requirements of the Company.

Nomination & Remuneration Policy

As approved by the Board of Directors of your Company, the Nomination & Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) and Senior Management Personnel (SMPs) of the Company which broadly lays down principles of remuneration including transparency, flexibility, performance-driven remuneration, etc. and covers the procedure for selection, appointment and compensation structure of Board members, Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) and Senior Management Personnel (SMPs) of your Company. The said policy is available on your Companys website www.shristicorp.com and a link to the said policy has been provided elsewhere in this report.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to the requirement of clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors confirm that:

i. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii. the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent to give an accurate and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

iii. the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

v. The directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi. The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Your Company has complied with all applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Board Meetings and General Meetings.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts/Tribunals, which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

MACRO-ECONOMIC SCENARIO

Indian economy remained resilient with robust 7.6% growth rate of real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in FY 2023-24 over and above 7% growth rate in FY 2022-23. The residential real estate market is expecting a strong influx of new launches in FY 2024-25. This has set a good path for 2024-25, which shows that the sector is not only rising but also promising further growth in the coming years. The real estate sector plays a significant role in Indias economy and contributes to the countrys Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through various channels. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme has also been extended until December 2024.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Real Estate Industry is one of the most globally recognized sectors. It comprises of four sub-sectors - housing, retail, hospitality, and commercial which have robust demand in India and worldwide. It is expected to drive growth with urbanization, rental market expansion and property price appreciation in India. The Government has allowed Foreign Direct Investment of up to 100% for townships and settlements development projects in the Country. The affordable housing initiatives, such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), remain pivotal in addressing housing needs of people of India. The realtors association has praised the new framework for Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trusts. They are stating that it will enhance the flow of funds into the Indian real estate market. The Government of India along with the Governments of respective States has taken several initiatives to encourage development in this sector. The Smart City Project is a prime opportunity for real estate companies in the country.

OPPORTUNITIES/ OUTLOOK AND FUTURE PLANS

The Company firmly believes that the demand for real estate will remain strong in the long term. The concept of the township is rising after the overcrowding in the urban areas. The Company is focusing to develop townships project across the country through its associates, affiliates and JV partner. The urban places, mainly the metropolitan cities, are becoming frighteningly short because of their space. Every place in India needs more township development for further better residential development. The Management of the Company is hopeful of future growth in the business and robust demand in real estate.

THREATS, RISK & CONCERNS

The Company being a real estate developer is exposed to risks such as financial risk, liquidity risk, legislative risk, environmental risk including force majeure. The Developer is heavily dependent on various statutory approvals required from central, state & local governments and any delay in obtaining approvals can warrant revised scheduling of project timelines. These include approvals from Real Estate (Regulation and Development) ("RERA") Authority. Further, The Goods and Services Tax ("GST") is applicable in various aspects of the real estate industry. The implementation of GST in India has had a significant impact on various sectors including real estate. The Company need to ensure that it comply with GST regulation to avoid legal issues and smooth business operations because its affect the pricing of goods and services. Your Company has appropriate risk management systems in place for identification and assessment of risks, measures to mitigate them, and mechanisms for their proper and timely monitoring and reporting. The Regulation 21 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 regarding the formation of the Risk Management Committee is not applicable to your Company.

INTERNAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

The internal financial controls within the Company are commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The controls were tested during the year and no reportable material weaknesses either in their design or operations were observed. The Company has robust policies and procedures which, inter alia, ensure integrity in conducting its business, the safeguarding of its assets, timely preparation of reliable financial information, accuracy and completeness in maintaining accounting records and the prevention and detection of frauds and errors. The operating effectiveness of such controls are

in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing specified by the Central Government in accordance with Section 143(10) of the 2013 Act and other authoritative pronouncements, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting, both issued by the ICAI.

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company continued with efforts to ensure that its pool of human resources is "future ready" through its robust processes of learning & development, capability building and its development programmes. Efforts were taken to develop leadership lines as well as to enhance technical and functional capabilities with special focus on nurturing young talent, in order to face future challenges. It will ensure that the development initiatives result not just in better skills but in enhanced performance and higher engagement.

SHRISTI WEBSITE

The website of your Company, www.shristicorp.com carries a comprehensive database of information of interest to the investors, including the corporate profile and business activities of your Company and the various projects which are handled by your Company under the stipulated real estate laws. The particulars contained on the website mentions details of the Projects/developments undertaken by the Company, including depicting banners/posters of the Project.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors place on record their appreciation for employees at all levels, who have contributed towards the growth and performance of your Company. Your Directors also thank the clients, vendors, bankers, shareholders and advisers of the Company for their continued support. Your Directors also thank the Central and State Governments and other statutory authorities for their continued support.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Sd/- Sd/- Braja Behari Mahapatra Sunil Jha Place: Kolkata (Director) (Managing Director) Date: May 28, 2024 (DIN: 05235090) (DIN: 00085667)

ANNEXURE-I

STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH RULE 5(1) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

(i) The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company and percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary in the financial year :

Sl.No. Name of Director/ KMP Designation The ratio of remuneration to median remuneration (Note) % increase in remuneration Y-O-Y 1. Mr. Sunil Jha Managing Director N.A NA 2. Mr. Ravikant Baheti Chief Financial Officer* N.A N.A 3. Mr. Neeraj Sureka Chief Financial Officer* N.A N.A 4. Mr. Krishna Kumar Pandey Company Secretary 4:1 17.50%

*Mr. Ravikant Baheti Resigned from the Company with effect from December 15, 2023.

*Mr. Neeraj Sureka was appointed as Chief financial Officer of the Company with effect from December 15, 2023.

Note:

(a) The median remuneration of employees during the Financial Year was Rs. 4,32,380/- (Rs. Four Lakhs Thirty Two Thousand Three Hundred and Eighty only)

(b) Remuneration above excludes sitting fees.

(c) The remuneration of the Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) is linked to the market and is commensurate with their diverse responsibilities and experience.

(i) The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year 2023-24 was 12%

(ii) The number of permanent employees on the rolls of the Company as on March 31, 2024, was 58.

(iv) Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration:

Sl.No. Particulars % increase 1. Increase in the salary of Managerial Personnel (Only Company Secretary) 17.50% 2. Increase in the salary of the employee (other than Managerial Personnel) 15% 3. Justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration. N.A.

(v) The remuneration is as per the Nomination and Remuneration Policy formulated by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.