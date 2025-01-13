Simran Farms Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.79
3.79
3.79
3.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.57
26.39
22.98
12.65
Net Worth
30.36
30.18
26.77
16.44
Minority Interest
Debt
35.3
30.17
27.89
27.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
65.66
60.35
54.66
44.26
Fixed Assets
22.32
22.69
20.64
19.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.32
1.32
1.32
1.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.7
4.15
2.98
1.25
Networking Capital
26.22
26.18
13.83
3.1
Inventories
83.48
71.25
50.01
38.3
Inventory Days
43.4
Sundry Debtors
13.34
9.78
8.23
7.74
Debtor Days
8.77
Other Current Assets
3.35
1.72
3.37
4.88
Sundry Creditors
-69.54
-51.98
-43.35
-40.62
Creditor Days
46.03
Other Current Liabilities
-4.41
-4.59
-4.43
-7.19
Cash
12.12
6.03
15.9
19.08
Total Assets
65.68
60.37
54.67
44.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.