Simran Farms Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
348
263.91
308.83
251.58
224.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
348
263.91
308.83
251.58
224.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.25
0.47
0.07
0.32
0.14
Total Income
349.26
264.38
308.9
251.9
225.08
Total Expenditure
346.23
264.65
296.37
218.03
225.89
PBIDT
3.03
-0.27
12.53
33.88
-0.8
Interest
1.44
1.56
1.18
1.19
0.67
PBDT
1.6
-1.83
11.34
32.68
-1.47
Depreciation
1.2
1.57
1.61
1.62
1.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.25
0.14
1.74
5.08
0.01
Deferred Tax
-0.06
-1.1
1.6
7.36
-0.25
Reported Profit After Tax
0.2
-2.44
6.4
18.62
-2.92
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.02
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.19
-2.45
6.36
18.59
-2.92
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.37
0
0.01
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.19
-2.82
6.36
18.58
-2.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.51
-6.46
16.76
49.03
-7.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.79
3.79
3.79
3.79
3.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.87
-0.1
4.05
13.46
-0.35
PBDTM(%)
0.45
-0.69
3.67
12.98
-0.65
PATM(%)
0.05
-0.92
2.07
7.4
-1.29
