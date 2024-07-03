iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Simran Farms Ltd Nine Monthly Results

194.75
(-1.22%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

348

263.91

308.83

251.58

224.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

348

263.91

308.83

251.58

224.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.25

0.47

0.07

0.32

0.14

Total Income

349.26

264.38

308.9

251.9

225.08

Total Expenditure

346.23

264.65

296.37

218.03

225.89

PBIDT

3.03

-0.27

12.53

33.88

-0.8

Interest

1.44

1.56

1.18

1.19

0.67

PBDT

1.6

-1.83

11.34

32.68

-1.47

Depreciation

1.2

1.57

1.61

1.62

1.69

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.25

0.14

1.74

5.08

0.01

Deferred Tax

-0.06

-1.1

1.6

7.36

-0.25

Reported Profit After Tax

0.2

-2.44

6.4

18.62

-2.92

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.02

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.19

-2.45

6.36

18.59

-2.92

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.37

0

0.01

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.19

-2.82

6.36

18.58

-2.92

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.51

-6.46

16.76

49.03

-7.7

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.79

3.79

3.79

3.79

3.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.87

-0.1

4.05

13.46

-0.35

PBDTM(%)

0.45

-0.69

3.67

12.98

-0.65

PATM(%)

0.05

-0.92

2.07

7.4

-1.29

Simran Farms: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Simran Farms Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.