Simran Farms Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
174.64
176.41
138.42
123.38
119.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
174.64
176.41
138.42
123.38
119.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.45
0.56
1.01
0.4
0.38
Total Income
175.09
176.97
139.43
123.77
119.42
Total Expenditure
174.02
164.09
138.13
127.77
114.85
PBIDT
1.07
12.88
1.3
-4
4.57
Interest
0.1
0.19
0.46
0.31
0.45
PBDT
0.97
12.7
0.84
-4.31
4.11
Depreciation
0.46
0.46
0.61
0.39
0.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.2
3.42
-0.02
-1.22
1.11
Deferred Tax
0.06
0.09
0.06
-0.1
-0.36
Reported Profit After Tax
0.24
8.72
0.2
-3.37
2.97
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.24
8.72
0.19
-3.38
2.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.24
8.72
0.19
-3.38
2.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.62
23
0.51
-8.9
7.83
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.79
3.79
3.79
3.79
3.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.61
7.3
0.93
-3.24
3.83
PBDTM(%)
0.55
7.19
0.6
-3.49
3.45
PATM(%)
0.13
4.94
0.14
-2.73
2.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.