Simran Farms Ltd Quarterly Results

197.15
(-1.82%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

174.64

176.41

138.42

123.38

119.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

174.64

176.41

138.42

123.38

119.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.45

0.56

1.01

0.4

0.38

Total Income

175.09

176.97

139.43

123.77

119.42

Total Expenditure

174.02

164.09

138.13

127.77

114.85

PBIDT

1.07

12.88

1.3

-4

4.57

Interest

0.1

0.19

0.46

0.31

0.45

PBDT

0.97

12.7

0.84

-4.31

4.11

Depreciation

0.46

0.46

0.61

0.39

0.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.2

3.42

-0.02

-1.22

1.11

Deferred Tax

0.06

0.09

0.06

-0.1

-0.36

Reported Profit After Tax

0.24

8.72

0.2

-3.37

2.97

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.24

8.72

0.19

-3.38

2.97

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.24

8.72

0.19

-3.38

2.97

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.62

23

0.51

-8.9

7.83

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.79

3.79

3.79

3.79

3.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.61

7.3

0.93

-3.24

3.83

PBDTM(%)

0.55

7.19

0.6

-3.49

3.45

PATM(%)

0.13

4.94

0.14

-2.73

2.49

