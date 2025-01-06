iifl-logo-icon 1
Simran Farms Ltd Cash Flow Statement

200.8
(-5.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Simran Farms Ltd

Simran Farms FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

21.53

-29.26

5.33

1.37

Depreciation

-2.09

-2.09

-2.09

-2

Tax paid

-9.04

7.72

-1.39

-0.47

Working capital

17.27

-29.13

-4.15

-8.98

Other operating items

Operating

27.65

-52.76

-2.3

-10.08

Capital expenditure

-0.39

2.31

5.56

1.45

Free cash flow

27.25

-50.45

3.25

-8.63

Equity raised

0.16

39.22

27.47

25.25

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.93

-0.92

-3.61

-3.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

28.36

-12.15

27.12

12.9

