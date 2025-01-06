Simran Farms Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
21.53
-29.26
5.33
1.37
Depreciation
-2.09
-2.09
-2.09
-2
Tax paid
-9.04
7.72
-1.39
-0.47
Working capital
17.27
-29.13
-4.15
-8.98
Other operating items
Operating
27.65
-52.76
-2.3
-10.08
Capital expenditure
-0.39
2.31
5.56
1.45
Free cash flow
27.25
-50.45
3.25
-8.63
Equity raised
0.16
39.22
27.47
25.25
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.93
-0.92
-3.61
-3.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
28.36
-12.15
27.12
12.9
