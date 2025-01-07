Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
322.08
281.12
340.97
410.02
yoy growth (%)
14.57
-17.55
-16.84
-8.3
Raw materials
-243.49
-251.94
-268.07
-328.44
As % of sales
75.59
89.61
78.62
80.1
Employee costs
-12.19
-12.72
-12.97
-11.96
As % of sales
3.78
4.52
3.8
2.91
Other costs
-41.34
-42.7
-49.42
-60.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.83
15.18
14.49
14.72
Operating profit
25.05
-26.24
10.49
9.24
OPM
7.77
-9.33
3.07
2.25
Depreciation
-2.09
-2.09
-2.09
-2
Interest expense
-1.77
-1.19
-3.37
-6.08
Other income
0.35
0.26
0.31
0.21
Profit before tax
21.53
-29.26
5.33
1.37
Taxes
-9.04
7.72
-1.39
-0.47
Tax rate
-42.01
-26.39
-26.11
-34.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.48
-21.54
3.94
0.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.48
-21.54
3.94
0.89
yoy growth (%)
-157.96
-646.72
341.4
52.57
NPM
3.87
-7.66
1.15
0.21
