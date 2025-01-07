iifl-logo-icon 1
Simran Farms Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

203.85
(1.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:54:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

322.08

281.12

340.97

410.02

yoy growth (%)

14.57

-17.55

-16.84

-8.3

Raw materials

-243.49

-251.94

-268.07

-328.44

As % of sales

75.59

89.61

78.62

80.1

Employee costs

-12.19

-12.72

-12.97

-11.96

As % of sales

3.78

4.52

3.8

2.91

Other costs

-41.34

-42.7

-49.42

-60.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.83

15.18

14.49

14.72

Operating profit

25.05

-26.24

10.49

9.24

OPM

7.77

-9.33

3.07

2.25

Depreciation

-2.09

-2.09

-2.09

-2

Interest expense

-1.77

-1.19

-3.37

-6.08

Other income

0.35

0.26

0.31

0.21

Profit before tax

21.53

-29.26

5.33

1.37

Taxes

-9.04

7.72

-1.39

-0.47

Tax rate

-42.01

-26.39

-26.11

-34.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.48

-21.54

3.94

0.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.48

-21.54

3.94

0.89

yoy growth (%)

-157.96

-646.72

341.4

52.57

NPM

3.87

-7.66

1.15

0.21

