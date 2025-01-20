Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.57
-17.55
-16.84
-8.3
Op profit growth
-196.63
-343.96
12.78
29.29
EBIT growth
-183.61
-416.8
16.07
45.86
Net profit growth
-158.47
-634.7
312.62
45.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.83
-9.29
3.14
2.31
EBIT margin
7.27
-9.96
2.59
1.85
Net profit margin
3.9
-7.65
1.18
0.23
RoCE
58.97
-60.95
15.32
12.22
RoNW
29.36
-40.9
5.04
1.41
RoA
7.91
-11.69
1.74
0.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
33.23
-56.72
10.66
2.62
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
27.47
-62.44
4.87
-2.93
Book value per share
45.04
11.44
57.91
47.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.93
-0.46
12.1
15.72
P/CEPS
2.33
-0.42
26.46
-14.02
P/B
1.42
2.31
2.22
0.87
EV/EBIDTA
1.28
-1.08
7.12
5.37
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-41.94
-26.4
-26.1
-35.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9.98
12.13
10.09
13.62
Inventory days
43.73
61.23
73.34
78.78
Creditor days
-56.07
-51.08
-49.74
-59.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-13.23
23.44
-2.61
-1.25
Net debt / equity
0.5
4.12
1.34
2.03
Net debt / op. profit
0.34
-0.68
2.76
3.85
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-75.59
-89.65
-78.62
-80.1
Employee costs
-3.87
-4.62
-3.88
-2.96
Other costs
-12.69
-15.02
-14.35
-14.61
