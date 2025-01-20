iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Simran Farms Ltd Key Ratios

194.9
(-3.16%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:18:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Simran Farms Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.57

-17.55

-16.84

-8.3

Op profit growth

-196.63

-343.96

12.78

29.29

EBIT growth

-183.61

-416.8

16.07

45.86

Net profit growth

-158.47

-634.7

312.62

45.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.83

-9.29

3.14

2.31

EBIT margin

7.27

-9.96

2.59

1.85

Net profit margin

3.9

-7.65

1.18

0.23

RoCE

58.97

-60.95

15.32

12.22

RoNW

29.36

-40.9

5.04

1.41

RoA

7.91

-11.69

1.74

0.39

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

33.23

-56.72

10.66

2.62

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

27.47

-62.44

4.87

-2.93

Book value per share

45.04

11.44

57.91

47.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.93

-0.46

12.1

15.72

P/CEPS

2.33

-0.42

26.46

-14.02

P/B

1.42

2.31

2.22

0.87

EV/EBIDTA

1.28

-1.08

7.12

5.37

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-41.94

-26.4

-26.1

-35.24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

9.98

12.13

10.09

13.62

Inventory days

43.73

61.23

73.34

78.78

Creditor days

-56.07

-51.08

-49.74

-59.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-13.23

23.44

-2.61

-1.25

Net debt / equity

0.5

4.12

1.34

2.03

Net debt / op. profit

0.34

-0.68

2.76

3.85

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-75.59

-89.65

-78.62

-80.1

Employee costs

-3.87

-4.62

-3.88

-2.96

Other costs

-12.69

-15.02

-14.35

-14.61

Simran Farms : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Simran Farms Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.