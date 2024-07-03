SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹220
Prev. Close₹212.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.78
Day's High₹220
Day's Low₹201.05
52 Week's High₹269.65
52 Week's Low₹105.5
Book Value₹103.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)76.2
P/E14.13
EPS15.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.79
3.79
3.79
3.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.57
26.39
22.98
12.65
Net Worth
30.36
30.18
26.77
16.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
322.08
281.12
340.97
410.02
yoy growth (%)
14.57
-17.55
-16.84
-8.3
Raw materials
-243.49
-251.94
-268.07
-328.44
As % of sales
75.59
89.61
78.62
80.1
Employee costs
-12.19
-12.72
-12.97
-11.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
21.53
-29.26
5.33
1.37
Depreciation
-2.09
-2.09
-2.09
-2
Tax paid
-9.04
7.72
-1.39
-0.47
Working capital
17.27
-29.13
-4.15
-8.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.57
-17.55
-16.84
-8.3
Op profit growth
-195.46
-350.01
13.54
30.37
EBIT growth
-183.01
-422.25
16.79
47.35
Net profit growth
-157.96
-646.72
341.4
52.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
486.42
366.96
393.7
322.08
281.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
486.42
366.96
393.7
322.08
281.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.26
0.71
2.81
0.37
0.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
H S Bhatia
Whole-time Director
K S Bhatia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tanu Parmar
Whole-time Director
Gurmeet Singh Bhatia
Independent Director
Gaurav Chhabra
Independent Director
Satinder Pal Singh Bhatia
Independent Director
Sherry Mac
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
The Simran Group was established in 1980 and Simran Farms Limited (SFL) was incorporated on 26th of October, 1984 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Company started its production in February, 25 1990 as a Private Limited Company; and got converted into Public Limited Company from 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of integrated poultry and poultry farming. It is mainly focused on integration and consolidation of poultry activities and has arranged large manufacturing set-up for production of poultry feed for self consumption. Further, its breeding and integration farms have scientific rearing and balanced nutrition management for each bird.The total installed capacity is 12,000 grower birds and 22,500 nos layer birds for the purpose of producing hatching eggs.Looking programme for increasing the capacity of grower birds to 36,000 nos and layer birds to 72,000 nos per annum for the purpose of expanding the capacity from 3.37 million poultry hatching eggs to 14.17 million poultry hatching eggs p.a.The Company was in the process of identifying a suitable land with necessary infrastructure for putting up the project.In 1995-96 the company had gone for expansion. The total expansion project is with the installation of latest farm techniques for the management of large breeding farm with maximum possible automation, control and the maintenance of most hygiene conditions and bio-security at farm.The farm is equipped with latest equipment for the research and analysis of vario
Read More
The Simran Farms Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹201.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Simran Farms Ltd is ₹76.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Simran Farms Ltd is 14.13 and 2.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Simran Farms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Simran Farms Ltd is ₹105.5 and ₹269.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Simran Farms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.06%, 3 Years at 2.72%, 1 Year at 17.29%, 6 Month at 49.98%, 3 Month at 2.07% and 1 Month at 13.96%.
