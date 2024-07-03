iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Simran Farms Ltd Share Price

201.05
(-5.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:30:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open220
  • Day's High220
  • 52 Wk High269.65
  • Prev. Close212.3
  • Day's Low201.05
  • 52 Wk Low 105.5
  • Turnover (lac)17.78
  • P/E14.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value103.63
  • EPS15.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)76.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Simran Farms Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

220

Prev. Close

212.3

Turnover(Lac.)

17.78

Day's High

220

Day's Low

201.05

52 Week's High

269.65

52 Week's Low

105.5

Book Value

103.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

76.2

P/E

14.13

EPS

15.03

Divi. Yield

0

Simran Farms Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

Simran Farms Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Simran Farms Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.31%

Non-Promoter- 62.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 62.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Simran Farms Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.79

3.79

3.79

3.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.57

26.39

22.98

12.65

Net Worth

30.36

30.18

26.77

16.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

322.08

281.12

340.97

410.02

yoy growth (%)

14.57

-17.55

-16.84

-8.3

Raw materials

-243.49

-251.94

-268.07

-328.44

As % of sales

75.59

89.61

78.62

80.1

Employee costs

-12.19

-12.72

-12.97

-11.96

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

21.53

-29.26

5.33

1.37

Depreciation

-2.09

-2.09

-2.09

-2

Tax paid

-9.04

7.72

-1.39

-0.47

Working capital

17.27

-29.13

-4.15

-8.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.57

-17.55

-16.84

-8.3

Op profit growth

-195.46

-350.01

13.54

30.37

EBIT growth

-183.01

-422.25

16.79

47.35

Net profit growth

-157.96

-646.72

341.4

52.57

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

486.42

366.96

393.7

322.08

281.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

486.42

366.96

393.7

322.08

281.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.26

0.71

2.81

0.37

0.26

View Annually Results

Simran Farms Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Simran Farms Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

H S Bhatia

Whole-time Director

K S Bhatia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tanu Parmar

Whole-time Director

Gurmeet Singh Bhatia

Independent Director

Gaurav Chhabra

Independent Director

Satinder Pal Singh Bhatia

Independent Director

Sherry Mac

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Simran Farms Ltd

Summary

The Simran Group was established in 1980 and Simran Farms Limited (SFL) was incorporated on 26th of October, 1984 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Company started its production in February, 25 1990 as a Private Limited Company; and got converted into Public Limited Company from 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of integrated poultry and poultry farming. It is mainly focused on integration and consolidation of poultry activities and has arranged large manufacturing set-up for production of poultry feed for self consumption. Further, its breeding and integration farms have scientific rearing and balanced nutrition management for each bird.The total installed capacity is 12,000 grower birds and 22,500 nos layer birds for the purpose of producing hatching eggs.Looking programme for increasing the capacity of grower birds to 36,000 nos and layer birds to 72,000 nos per annum for the purpose of expanding the capacity from 3.37 million poultry hatching eggs to 14.17 million poultry hatching eggs p.a.The Company was in the process of identifying a suitable land with necessary infrastructure for putting up the project.In 1995-96 the company had gone for expansion. The total expansion project is with the installation of latest farm techniques for the management of large breeding farm with maximum possible automation, control and the maintenance of most hygiene conditions and bio-security at farm.The farm is equipped with latest equipment for the research and analysis of vario
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Simran Farms Ltd share price today?

The Simran Farms Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹201.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Simran Farms Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Simran Farms Ltd is ₹76.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Simran Farms Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Simran Farms Ltd is 14.13 and 2.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Simran Farms Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Simran Farms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Simran Farms Ltd is ₹105.5 and ₹269.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Simran Farms Ltd?

Simran Farms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.06%, 3 Years at 2.72%, 1 Year at 17.29%, 6 Month at 49.98%, 3 Month at 2.07% and 1 Month at 13.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Simran Farms Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Simran Farms Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 62.68 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Simran Farms Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.