Summary

The Simran Group was established in 1980 and Simran Farms Limited (SFL) was incorporated on 26th of October, 1984 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Company started its production in February, 25 1990 as a Private Limited Company; and got converted into Public Limited Company from 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of integrated poultry and poultry farming. It is mainly focused on integration and consolidation of poultry activities and has arranged large manufacturing set-up for production of poultry feed for self consumption. Further, its breeding and integration farms have scientific rearing and balanced nutrition management for each bird.The total installed capacity is 12,000 grower birds and 22,500 nos layer birds for the purpose of producing hatching eggs.Looking programme for increasing the capacity of grower birds to 36,000 nos and layer birds to 72,000 nos per annum for the purpose of expanding the capacity from 3.37 million poultry hatching eggs to 14.17 million poultry hatching eggs p.a.The Company was in the process of identifying a suitable land with necessary infrastructure for putting up the project.In 1995-96 the company had gone for expansion. The total expansion project is with the installation of latest farm techniques for the management of large breeding farm with maximum possible automation, control and the maintenance of most hygiene conditions and bio-security at farm.The farm is equipped with latest equipment for the research and analysis of vario

