Dear Shareholders Simran Farms Limited

On behalf of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company, it gives us an immense pleasure to present the

36th Boards Report, along with the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

1. STATE OF AFFAIRS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

1.1 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND SUMMARY OF STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and as amended from time to time.

The performance highlights and summarized financial results of the Company are given below:

(Amount in Lakhs except EPS)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated Year Ended Year Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Total Income 36726.87 39384.78 36726.87 39384.78 Total Expenditure 36430.31 38666.12 36417.05 38652.76 Profit/Loss before exceptional & extraordinary items and tax 296.56 718.66 309.82 732.02 Exceptional Items 39.01 266.52 39.77 266.52 Profit/Loss before tax 335.57 985.18 349.59 998.54 Tax Expenses: 100.32 a) Less: Current Tax 95.83 119.96 125.16 3.22 b) Less: Tax adjustment relating 3.82 3.78 3.82 to previous years c) (Add)/Less: Deferred tax (113.34) (173.13) (114.39) (157.66) (assets) /Liabilities Profit/Loss after tax before comprehensive income 349.26 1034.57 359.84 1027.82 Other Comprehensive Income (8.31) (0.85) (8.31) (0.85) Total comprehensive income for the year 340.95 1033.72 351.53 1026.97 Paid up Equity Share Capital 379.17 379.17 379.17 379.17 Earnings per share (Rs.10/- each) Basic & Diluted (in Rs.) 9.21 27.29 9.44 27.14

1.2 OPERATIONAL AND STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY

The Company is engaged in the business of integrated poultry and poultry farming. The company is mainly focused on integration and consolidation of poultry activities and has arranged large manufacturing set-up for production of poultry feed for self-consumption. Company is an integrated company with expertise across the poultry value chain and its management has vast experience in the poultry industry.

The Companys performance during Financial Year 2022-23 on a standalone and consolidated basis were as follows

A. On Standalone basis

During the year ended March 31, 2023, the Company has achieved total income of Rs. 36726.87 lakhs as against Rs. 39384.78 lakhs in the previous year. Further, the Company achieved a net profit (Before Comprehensive Income) of Rs. 349.26 lakhs as compared to Rs. 1034.57 lakhs in last year. The profit so reduced due to increase in feed prices. The primary ingredients of feed like maize and soybean became costly. The maize prices have grown significantly by 32% on an annual basis in the first nine months of FY 2022-23. This was due to the growing global demand for Indian maize following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has subsequently resulted in an increase in the average feed price. Further profit in previous financial year 2021-22 was also high due to gain on compulsory acquisition of land.

B. On Consolidated basis

During the year under review, total income on consolidated basis was same as Standalone basis i.e. Rs. 36726.87 lakhs in comparison to Rs. 39384.78 lakhs in previous year. Further, the Companys registered a profit (Before Comprehensive Income) of Rs. 359.84 lakhs against profit of Rs. 1027.82 lakhs in previous year.

2. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the draft annual return as on 31st March, 2023 prepared in accordance with Section 92(3) of the Act is made available on the website of your Company and can be assessed using the web link http://simranfarms.com/pdf/notices/form_mgt_7_simran_farms_202223.pdf

3. DIVIDEND

To conserve resources and plough back profits, your Directors have not recommended any dividend for the year under review.

4. AMOUNT TRANSFERRED TO RESERVES

During the year under review, no amount was transferred to General Reserve.

5. DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time.

THE DETAILS OF DEPOSITS WHICH ARE NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF CHAPTER V OF THE ACT

Not applicable since Company has not accepted any deposits, therefore the question does not arise regarding non-compliance with the requirements of Chapter V of the Act.

UNSECURED LOAN FROM DIRECTORS

Pursuant to Section 2(31) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 2(1)(c)(viii) of Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, (including any statutory modification or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force), the Company had not received any unsecured loan from directors during the financial year 2022-23.

6. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATE COMPANY

As on March 31, 2023, your Company has only one subsidiary company in the name of PUREGENE BIOTECH LIMITED. During the year, Board of Directors had reviewed the affairs of the Subsidiary Company. The Consolidated Financial Statement of your Company is prepared in accordance with Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and forms part of this Annual Report.

A separate statement containing salient features of the financial statement of the subsidiary company in accordance with first proviso of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under in the prescribed Form AOC-1 is annexed to this Report as ANNEXURE-A and hence is not repeated here for sake of brevity. Also, there has been no material change in the nature of the business of the subsidiary company.

In accordance with fourth proviso to Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report of your Company containing inter alia the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements has been placed on the website of the Company at www.simranfarms.com. Further, as per fifth proviso of the said Section, Audited Financial Statements together with related information of the subsidiary company have also been placed on the website of the Company at www.simranfarms.com.

In terms of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act), financial statement of the subsidiary company is not required to be sent to the members of the Company. The Company shall provide a copy of the annual accounts of its subsidiary company to the members of the Company on their request. The annual accounts of its subsidiary company will also be kept open for inspection at the registered office of the Company during business hours.

Further, the Company does not have any joint venture or associate company during the year or at any time after the closure of the year ended till the date of the report.

MATERIAL SUBSIDIARY:

During the year under review, Company does not have any material subsidiary company.

7. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Your Directors have pleasure in enclosing the Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to the requirement of Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 33 & Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred as ‘SEBI Listing Regulations) read with other applicable provisions and prepared in accordance with applicable IND AS, for financial year ended March 31, 2023. The Consolidated Financial Statements form part of this Annual Report.

A Report on the financial position and performance of the subsidiary company is included in the Consolidated Financial Statement and is also provided in Form AOC-1 and forms part of this Annual Report.

8. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS, COMMITTEE MEETINGS AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING:

The details of the number of meetings of the Board and its Committees held during the Financial Year 2022-23 forms part of the Corporate Governance Report. Further, Annual General Meeting of the Company for Financial year 2021-22 was held on 15th September, 2022.

9. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, INVESTMENTS OR GUARANTEE BY COMPANY UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Pursuant to Section 186 of Companies Act, 2013 and Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations, disclosure on particulars relating to Investment is stated in Note No. 3 of Standalone Financial Statements. These investments were made for the purpose of optimum return.

Further, the Company has not given any loan and advances under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the details of investments made in the subsidiary have been furnished in Notes forming part of the Accounts. Further Company has not given any loans/advances to the subsidiary of the Company.

10. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACT OR ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTIES

In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions. The Policy can be accessed on the Companys website at the web-link: http://simranfarms.com/pdf/policy/related_party_transaction_policy.pdf

The Policy intends to ensure that proper reporting; approval and disclosure processes are in place for all transactions between the Company & Related Parties.

During the year under review, all related party transactions entered into by the Company, were approved by the Audit Committee and were at arms length and in the ordinary course of business. Prior omnibus approval is obtained for related party transactions which are of repetitive nature and entered in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. There were no material related party contracts entered into by the Company during the year under review. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act in Form AOC-2 is not applicable to the Company for FY 2022-23 and hence does not form part of this report.

Details of related party transactions entered into by the Company, in terms of Ind AS-24 have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements forming part of this Report & Annual Accounts 2022-23.

11. DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Composition of the Board of Directors of the Company is in accordance with the provisions of Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 17 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, with an appropriate combination of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Director.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companys Articles of Association, Mr. Kawaljeet Singh Bhatia (DIN: 00401827) retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. However, his term is fixed and shall not break due to this retirement, the Board recommends his re-appointment for the consideration of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Further, during the financial year 2022-23, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Mr. Gaurav Chhabra (DIN: 09603279) was appointed as an Additional as well as Non-Executive Independent Director by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 14th May, 2022 for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years commencing from 14th May, 2022 to 13th May, 2027 subject to the approval of the Members at the 35th Annual General Meeting. Later, Members in their 35th Annual General Meeting confirmed the appointment of Mr. Gaurav Chhabra (DIN: 09603279) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years commencing from 14th May, 2022 to 13th May, 2027.

Further, during the Financial Year 2022-23, the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 30th May, 2022, considered re-appointment of Mr. Harender Singh Bhatia (DIN: 00509426) as a Managing Director of the Company for a further period of 3 (three) years w.e.f. 01st June 2022 to 31st May, 2025 and Mr. Kawaljeet Singh Bhatia (DIN: 00401827) as a Whole-time Director of the Company for a further period of 3 (three) years w.e.f 01st June 2022 to 31st May, 2025 subject to the approval of members at the 35thAnnual General Meeting. Later, Members in their 35th Annual General Meeting confirmed the appointment of Mr. Harender Singh Bhatia (DIN: 00509426) as a Managing Director and Mr. Kawaljeet Singh Bhatia (DIN: 00401827) as a Whole-time Director of the Company for a further period of 3 (three) years w.e.f. 01st June 2022 to 31st May, 2025.

Further during the Current Financial Year 2023-24, Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 14th August, 2023, considered re-appointment of Mr. Gurmeet Singh Bhatia (DIN: 00401697) as a Whole-time Director of the Company for further period of three years w.e.f 14th August, 2023 to 13th August, 2026 subject to the approval of members in ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Further, the following have been designated as the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company pursuant to Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time:

1. Mr. Harender Singh Bhatia, (DIN: 00509426) Managing Director

2. Mr. Kawaljeet Singh Bhatia, (DIN: 00401827) Whole Time Director

3. Mr. Gurmeet Singh Bhatia, (DIN: 00401697) Whole Time Director

4. Mr. Mahesh Patidar, Chief Financial officer

5. CS Tanu Parmar, Company Secretary and Compliance officer

Disqualifications of Directors:

During the year under review, declarations were received from the Directors of the Company pursuant to Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board appraised the same and found that none of the director is disqualified for holding office as director.

12. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

The Company has received declaration of independence from all the Independent Directors, as required under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI Listing Regulations as amended from time to time.

Further in terms of Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation which exists or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence and that they are independent of the Management. The Board of Directors of the Company have taken on record the declaration and confirmation submitted by the Independent Directors after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same.

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company hold highest standards of integrity and possess requisite expertise and experience required to fulfill their duties as Independent Directors.

In terms of Section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 as amended up to the date, Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed that they have registered themselves with the databank maintained by The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Manesar ("IICA"). The Independent Directors are also required to undertake online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by the IICA within a period of 2 (two) years from the date of inclusion of their names in the data bank, unless they meet the criteria specified for exemption.

However, all the Independent Directors of the Company are exempted from the requirement to undertake online proficiency self-assessment test.

13. MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors met once during the year under review. The Meeting was conducted on 13th August, 2022 in an informal manner without the presence of the Managing Director, the Whole Time Director, the Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

14. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Company has various committees which have been constituted as a part of the good corporate governance practices and the same are in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes. Further Mr. Gaurav Chhabra (DIN: 09603279) was appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 14th May, 2022. The Board of Directors in their Board Meeting held on 14th May, 2022 had re-constituted the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholder Relationship Committee consisting of Mrs. Jasmeet Kaur Bhatia (DIN:06949992) (Chairperson), Dr. Surendra Singh (DIN:00645965) and Mr. Gaurav Chhabra (DIN: 09603279), Non-Executive Independent Directors.

The recommendations of the Audit Committee were duly approved and accepted by the Board during the year under review.

The other Committees of the Board are:

(i) Nomination and Remuneration Committee (ii) Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The details with respect to the composition, powers, roles, terms of reference, meetings held and attendance of the Directors at such Meetings of the relevant Committees are given in detail in the Report on Corporate Governance of the Company which forms part of this Annual Report.

15. STATEMENT INDICATING THE MANNER IN WHICH FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION HAS BEEN MADE

BY THE BOARD OF ITS OWN PERFORMANCE, ITS DIRECTORS AND THAT OF ITS COMMITTEES

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the performance evaluation of all the Directors, Committees, Chairman of the Board and the Board as a whole was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board which includes assessing the quality, quantity and timelines of flow of information between the Company, Management and the Board, as it is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc. The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role. The Directors were satisfied with the evaluation results, which reflected the overall engagement of the Individual Directors, the Board as a whole and its Committees with the Company.

Performance Evaluation Criteria for Independent Directors:

The performance evaluation criteria for Independent Directors are determined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. An indicative list of factors that may be evaluated include participation and contribution by a director, commitment, effective deployment of knowledge and expertise, effective management of relationship with stakeholders, integrity and maintenance of confidentiality and independence of behavior and judgments.

Statement with regard to integrity, expertise and experience of the Independent Director appointed during the year

During the year under review, Mr. Gaurav Chhabra (DIN: 09603279) was appointed as an Independent Director in the Company. At the time of appointment of Mr. Gaurav Chhabra (DIN: 09603279) the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board considered that he is a Registered Advocate with M.P. State Bar Council, Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) and practicing in the High Court of M.P. Bench at Indore; District Court, Indore and State Consumer Commission, Bhopal since 1999. He has good knowledge and possesses expertise mainly in the area of general laws and corporate laws and it was believed that he would exercise objective independent judgment on corporate affairs and maintain high ethical standards and shall take into account the interests of stakeholders.

Further, in the opinion of the Board, all our Independent Directors possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertise and hold high standards of integrity for the purpose of Rule 8(5)(iiia) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended up to the date. List of key skills, expertise and core competencies of the Board, including the Independent Directors, is provided in Corporate Governance Report.

16. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Based on the framework and testing of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory, and secretarial auditors and external agencies, including audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting by the Statutory Auditors and the reviews performed by Management and the relevant Board Committees, including the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the financial year 2022-23.

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any; b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that year; c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

17. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND

OUTGO

The particulars in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required under sub-section (3)(m) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule (8)(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended up to the date are given as under :

(A) Conservation of Energy

(i) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: The operations of the Company do not involve substantial consumption of energy in comparison to operational cost. Nevertheless, the Company continues its efforts to conserve energy wherever practicable, by economizing on the use of power at the farms, hatcheries and offices. (ii) The steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy: The Company has used alternate source of energy, whenever and to the extent possible. (iii) The capital investment on energy conservation equipments: Nil

(B) Technology Absorption

(i) The efforts made towards technology absorption: Not Applicable.

(ii) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: Not Applicable. (iii) In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the Financial Year): The Company has neither purchased within India nor imported any technology. (iv) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: The Company has not incurred any expenditure on Research and Development during the year under review.

(C) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

During the year under review, there was neither inflow nor outflow of foreign exchange.

18. STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL WITH REFERENCE TO

THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has adequate Internal Controls Systems and the same are reviewed regularly. Beside there are documented policies and procedures to support the system, so that all the applicable rules and regulations are complied with; that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly and adequately and that all the assets of the Company are safeguarded and there is no unauthorized use thereof. The Audit Committee reviews reports presented by the internal auditors on a routine basis. Further, the Audit Committee maintains constant dialogue with statutory and internal auditors to ensure that internal control systems are operating effectively.

The Companys internal control system is commensurate with its size, scale and complexities of its operations. Such controls have been assessed during the year under review taking into consideration the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

However, your Company recognizes that Internal Financial Controls cannot provide absolute assurance of achieving nancial, operational and compliance reporting objectives because of its inherent limitations. Accordingly, regular audits and review processes ensure that such systems are reinforced on an ongoing basis.

19. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY / DISCLOSURE RELATING TO REMUNERATION OF

DIRECTORS / KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

In accordance with Section 178 and other applicable provisions if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued there under and the SEBI Listing Regulations, your Company has a well-structured Nomination and Remuneration Policy in place which laid down the criteria for determining qualifications, competencies, positive attributes, independence for appointment of Directors and remuneration of Directors, KMP and other employees.

Details on the Remuneration Policy are available on the Companys website at web-link: http://simranfarms.com/pdf/policy/nomination_renumeration.pdf

The Board of Directors affirms that the remuneration paid to directors, senior management and other employees is in accordance with the remuneration policy of the Company.

The Disclosure required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended up to date, is annexed as ANNEXURE-B and forms an integral part of the Board Report.

During the year under review, none of the employee of the Company is drawing remuneration more than Rs. 1,02,00,000/- per annum or Rs. 8,50,000/- per month for the part of the year. Therefore, Particulars of the employees as required under Section 197 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) & Rule 5(3) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended up to the date, are not applicable during the year under review.

Further the statement containing details of Top Ten Employees in terms of remuneration of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(2) & 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended up to the date, is available at Registered Office of the Company. In terms of Section 136(1) of the Act, the Annual Report is being sent to the Members excluding the aforesaid details. Any Member desirous of obtaining above said details may write to the Company Secretary or email at compliance@simranfarms.com

Pursuant to Section 197(14) of the Companies Act, 2013, neither the Managing Director nor Whole-time Director of the Company received any remuneration or commission from the subsidiary company.

20. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The Company recognizes the responsibilities towards society and strongly intends to contribute towards development of knowledge-based economy.

Pursuant to provisions of Section 135(9) of the Companies Act 2013, where the amount to be spent by a company under sub-section (5) of Section 135 does not exceed Rs. 50.00 Lacs (Rupees Fifty Lacs), the requirement under sub-section (1) of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013, constitution of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee shall not be applicable and the functions of such Committee provided under this section shall, in such cases, be discharged by the Board of Directors of such company. At present company is not required to constitute any CSR committee as CSR amount is less than Rs. 50.00 Lacs. Therefore, Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 11th February, 2023 has dissolved the CSR committee of Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. 1st April, 2023 and amended CSR policy accordingly. The Companys amended CSR Policy is available on the Companys web-link: http://simranfarms.com/pdf/policy/corporate_social_responsibility.pdf

The Company has focused on social cause and implementation of its Corporate Social Responsibility as per Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013.

Further during the Financial Year 2022-23, the Company was not required to spend any amount towards CSR initiatives due to negative average net profit for the preceding three financial years and the liability to spend any amount towards CSR initiatives did not arise. Detailed Annual Report on CSR is enclosed in

ANNEXURE-C.

21. REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Your Company has complied with the Corporate Governance requirements under Companies Act, 2013 and as stipulated under the provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations. A detailed Report on Corporate Governance forms part of this Annual Report. A detailed analysis of the Companys performance is discussed in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

22. DISCLOSURE OF ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

As per the requirement of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Schedule V of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has established a "Whistle Blower Policy" for directors and employees to enable the directors, employees and all stakeholders of the Company to report genuine concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud, or violation of the Companys code of conduct and ethics and to provide for adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use such mechanism and make provision for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee. Further, no person has been denied direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

The details of the "Whistle Blower Policy" have been uploaded on the Companys website and can be accessed at the web link: http://simranfarms.com/pdf/policy/vigil_mechanism.pdf

23. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, the Company had appointed Ramesh Chandra Bagdi & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Indore (Certificate of Practice Number: 2871) to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23. The report of the Secretarial Auditor is enclosed as ANNEXURE-D and forms an integral part of this Report.

Further, the Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimer report except the following with Boards explanation: -

Pursuant to Para 5 of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/70 dated May 25, 2022, the Company has not taken any contingency insurance policy to meet out the risk arising out of issuance of duplicate securities: The Company is in process to obtain referred policy but till date no insurance company has agreed to provide the same.

24. STATUTORY AUDITORS

During the financial year, Khandelwal Kakani & Company, Chartered Accountant, Indore (Firm Registration No. 001311C), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company, in place of J. C. Baheti & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 03390C) the retiring Auditors of the Company whose tenure expires at the 35th Annual General Meeting, to hold office for a term of five consecutive years from the conclusion of the 35th Annual General Meeting, until the conclusion of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the calendar year 2027 by the members of the Company.

Further Khandelwal Kakani & Co., Chartered Accountants had also given eligibility certificate that they complied with the conditions provided in Section 139(1) read with Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013.

EXPLANATION TO AUDITORS REMARKS

The Auditors in their report have referred to the notes forming part of the accounts which are self-explanatory and does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer and do not call for any further explanation/clarification by the Board of Directors.

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

25. INTERNAL AUDITOR

The Company has appointed CS Tanu Parmar as Internal Auditor of the Company and takes her suggestions and recommendations to improve and strengthen the internal control systems. Her scope of work includes review of operational efficiency, effectiveness of systems & processes, compliances and assessing the internal control strengths in all areas.

The Audit Committee reviews adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal control environment and monitors the implementation of audit recommendations including those relating to strengthening of the Companys risk management policies and systems.

26. COST AUDIT

Your Company does not fall within the provisions of Section 148 of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records & Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, therefore no such records are required to be maintained.

27. CODE OF CONDUCT

The Board has laid down a Code of Conduct (‘the Code") for all Board Members and Senior Management and Independent Directors of the Company. All the Board Members including Independent Directors and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct. Declaration on adherence with the Code of Conduct is forming part of the Corporate Governance Report.

The policy on Code of Conduct has been uploaded on the Companys website at the web link: http://simranfarms.com/pdf/policy/code_of_conduct.pdf

28. STATEMENT INDICATING DEVELOPMENT & IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT

Your Company has a well-de ned risk management framework in place. The risk management framework works at various levels across the organization. The Board of Directors have developed & implemented Risk Management Policy for the Company which provides for identification, assessment and control of risks which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the Company. The Management identifies and controls risks through a properly defined framework in terms of the aforesaid policy.

29. MATERIAL CHANGES & COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE

COMPANY

No material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company, have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Boards Report.

30. ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The Companys policy required conduct of operations in such a manner, so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliances environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources.

31. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION,

PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress the Complaint received regarding sexual harassment.

The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this Policy. There was no case of sexual harassment reported during the year under review.

The policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace as approved by the Board of directors has been uploaded on the website of the Company at the web link: http://simranfarms.com/pdf/policy/sexual_harassment.pdf

32. LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES

The Companys shares are listed on BSE Limited. The Company has paid Annual Listing Fee for Financial Year 2023-24.

33. COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARD

Your Company is in compliance with the applicable Secretarial Standards, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

34. DEPOSITORY SYSTEM

Your Companys shares are tradable compulsorily in electronic form and your Company has connectivity with both the Depositories i.e. National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). In view of the numerous advantages offered by the Depository System, members are requested to avail the facility of Dematerialization of the Companys shares on either of the Depositories mentioned as aforesaid. The Company has paid the Annual Custody Fee to both the depositories for Financial Year 2023-24.

35. MD & CFO CERTIFICATION

The Managing Director & CFO of your Company have issued necessary certificate pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 17(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and the same forms part of this Annual Report.

36. INSURANCE

The Companys assets are adequately insured against the loss of fire and other risk, as considered necessary by the Management from time to time.

37. OTHER DISCLOSURES:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions/events on these items during the year under review: -

? Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

? As on 31st March 2023, none of the Directors of the company hold instruments convertible into equity shares of the Company.

? During the financial year, Company has not issued any shares (including Sweat Equity Shares) to employees of the Company under any Scheme and also not made any Stock Option Schemes.

? No Significant or material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and the Companys operation in future.

? Voting rights which are not directly exercised by the employees in respect of shares for the subscription/ purchase of which loan was given by the Company (as there is no scheme pursuant to which such persons can beneficially hold shares as envisaged under section 67(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013).

? There has been no change in the nature of business of your Company.

? The Business Responsibility Reporting as required by Regulation 34(2) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, is not applicable to your Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.

? No application was made or any proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year in respect of your Company.

? There was no one time settlement of loan obtained from the Banks or Financial Institutions.

38. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Companys Industrial relations continued to be healthy, cordial and harmonious during the period under review. Your Directors record their appreciation for all the efforts, support and co-operation of all employees extended from time to time.

39. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Board of Directors of your company wish to express their deep gratitude towards the valuable cooperation and support received from the various Ministries and Departments of Government of India, various State Governments, the Banks/Financial Institutions and other stakeholders such as shareholders, customers and suppliers, vendors etc. Further, the Board places its special appreciation for the cooperation and continued support extended by employees of the Company at all levels whose enthusiasm drives the Company to grow and excel.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors of SIMRAN FARMS LIMITED