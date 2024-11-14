Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SIMRAN FARMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with other requisite documents. The Company hereby submits Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 14.11.2024 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 and HY ended 30.09.2024 along with other routine business. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 26 Oct 2024

The Company hereby submits Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th October, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

SIMRAN FARMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report proposal for raising of funds and other routine matters. The Company hereby submits outcome of Board Meeting held on 14 Aug 2024 under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

The Company hereby submits Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 08 Aug 2024.

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 15 May 2024

SIMRAN FARMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended 31 March 2024 The Company hereby submits Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23 May 2024 for consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results along with other matters. The Company hereby submits Audited Financial Results for quarter as well as year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Statements of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement and Declaration regarding unmodified opinion by the Auditors on Financial Results of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 15 May 2024

The Company hereby submits outcome of Board Meeting for approval of notice of postal ballot for passing proposed resolution along with explanatory statement along with other routine businesses.

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

The Company hereby submits continuous disclosure in pursuance of Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015 for completion of second and final term of Dr. Surendra Singh (DIN: 00645965) as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of 31st March, 2024. The Company hereby submits the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th March, 2024 for appointment of Mr. Satinder Pal Singh Bhatia (DIN: 10549648) as an Additional Director under the category of Non-Executive Independent Director and completion of second and final term of Dr. Surendra Singh (DIN: 00645965) as an Independent Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024